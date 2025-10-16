PM urges Military Region 5 to continue writing glorious history of heroic Vietnamese Army and people

ĐÀ NẴNG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday called on officers and soldiers of Military Region 5 to uphold their glorious tradition, strengthen unity, and stay ready to safeguard the Fatherland in all circumstances.

The PM attended a grand ceremony in Đà Nẵng City marking the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of the armed forces of Military Region 5 (October 16, 1945 – 2025), during which Military Region 5 received the Hồ Chí Minh Order for the third time, awarded by the Party and State in recognition of its process of construction, combat and growth over the past 80 years.

Founded from the Ba Tơ guerrilla unit and other self-defence groups during the resistance movement against the Japanese fascists, Military Region 5 has grown into a strong and resilient armed force, closely tied to the revolutionary history of the nation.

During the resistance wars against the French colonialists and later the American imperialists, the Military Region's troops and people fought heroically across the central and Central Highlands regions, achieving many resounding victories.

Military Region 5 also fulfilled its international obligations by helping Cambodia escape from the genocidal regime and supporting the resistance movement in southern Laos, leaving behind the proud image of “the army of Buddha.”

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Chính expressed his profound gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh and generations of officers and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence, freedom, and the happiness of the people.

He said that Military Region 5, located at the intersection of strategic routes, is a strategic and important area in terms of economy, politics, national defence and security of the country, both on land, border and islands; and plays an important role in performing the three functions of the Army "combat army, working army, production army". It is also an area with many sensitive factors in terms of national defence and security, requiring Military Region 5 to always improve its overall quality, combat strength, and be ready for all situations, not to be passive or surprised.

The PM recalled that since its establishment shortly after the August Revolution of 1945, Military Region 5 had been one of the fiercest and most decisive battlefields in both resistance wars, producing many heroic units and renowned commanders such as Generals Hoàng Văn Thái, Chu Huy Mân, Đoàn Khuê, Nguyễn Quyết, Nguyễn Chơn, and Hoàng Minh Thảo.

After national reunification, Military Region 5 swiftly shifted from wartime to peacetime duties, engaging in reconstruction, quelling reactionary movements, fulfilling international obligations in Cambodia, assisting in disaster prevention and control, and contributing to socio-economic development across the central and Central Highlands regions.

Acknowledging the new context with both opportunities and challenges, PM Chính called on Military Region 5 to remain proactive and vigilant, enhancing strategic advisory capacity in defence and security, and fully implementing the “four No’s” defence policy.

He emphasised the need to build a strong all-people national defence posture linked with people’s security and unity, preventing hostile forces from inciting division, and fostering close coordination with local authorities in socio-economic development alongside defence and security consolidation.

The PM also directed Military Region 5 to enhance training, drills, and combat readiness; promote scientific research, innovation, and digital transformation; and modernise its equipment and tactics to respond effectively to both traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

He further underscored the importance of political and ideological strength, urging the military region to build a pure, exemplary, and comprehensively strong Party organisation, maintain internal unity, and nurture a capable corps of officers with integrity, talent, and innovation.

At the same time, Military Region 5 must continue fulfilling its role as a “working and production army,” improving the living conditions of officers and soldiers, promoting gratitude movements, and strengthening the enduring bond between the army and the people. He also called for active defence diplomacy with the armed forces of Laos and Cambodia to help maintain peace, stability, and cooperation along the shared borders.

PM Chính concluded by affirming that the 80-year history of Military Region 5 is a heroic epic of patriotism, resilience, and dedication to independence and freedom — a priceless source of pride and strength for future generations.

He expressed his firm belief that officers and soldiers of Military Region 5 will continue to uphold their glorious tradition, achieve even greater accomplishments, and remain a core force in safeguarding the Fatherland, truly worthy of the trust and affection of the Party, the State, and the people, forever carrying forward the spirit of “Uncle Hồ’s soldiers” in the new era. — VNA/VNS