Friso unveils Friso Pro: a Dutch innovation for children’s gut and immune health

The new product features the Milk Lipid Complex (MLC), along with Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO), Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), and Probiotics, marking a major step in Friso’s more than 20-year journey accompanying Vietnamese families with its mission to “build inner strength from within.”

At an recent scientific symposium called “Natural milk lipids in supporting gut immunity” jointly organised by the Vietnam Pediatric Association and FrieslandCampina Việt Nam, experts emphasised that the early years of life are crucial for building a strong immune system.

With more than 70 per cent of immune cells located in the gut, digestive health plays a vital role in children’s resistance and development.

Research presented at the event highlighted the importance of Milk Lipid Complex (MLC) — rich in short- and medium-chain fatty acids — in strengthening the intestinal barrier, protecting gut lining, and inhibiting harmful bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella.

Combined with HMO and GOS, this “trio” helps balance gut microbiota and support digestion; improve nutrient absorption and reduce digestive issues; and strengthen natural immunity for healthy growth.

Experts reaffirmed that while breast milk remains the best source of nutrition, formulas that support gut and immune health can help complement children’s dietary needs.

Leveraging FrieslandCampina’s 150 years of dairy expertise, Friso Pro reflects the brand’s commitment to bringing advanced Dutch dairy science to Vietnamese families.

“The launch of Friso Pro demonstrates our mission to help Vietnamese children grow strong from within,” Russell Lipchin, General Director of FrieslandCampina Việt Nam, said.

Made from premium Novas™ milk sourced from purebred Holstein-Friesian cows in the Netherlands and processed with LockNutri® technology to preserve natural protein structure, Friso Pro offers gentle nutrition that is easy to digest and absorb for young children.

April Inocentes, global marketing director of Friso, said Friso aims to pioneer solutions that nurture gut health and overall development.

“Việt Nam is among our five key global markets, and we’re committed to bringing the latest advances in Dutch dairy science to local families.”

A 2024 MetrixLab survey of parents in HCM City and Hà Nội showed that 74 per cent prioritise immunity and 73 per cent digestive health when choosing formula milk.

In response, Friso continues partnering with leading retail chains such as Con Cưng, AVAKids, and Khang Baby to bring Dutch-quality nutrition closer to Vietnamese consumers.

“With Friso Pro’s advanced formula, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting parents in building their children’s digestive and immune foundations,” said Nguyễn Đình Chung, sales director of FrieslandCampina Việt Nam.

Through this launch, Friso strengthens its dedication to providing science-backed nutrition for Vietnamese children’s healthy development from within.