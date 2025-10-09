Capella Hanoi becomes Việt Nam’s first hotel to receive Three Michelin Keys 2025

At the official launch of the Michelin Key Global Hotel Rating System on October 8, the Michelin Guide unveiled its 2025 selection, marking a historic milestone. For the first time in over a century of defining culinary excellence through the Michelin Stars, the Michelin brand has expanded its legacy into the world of hospitality.

After months of rigorous anonymous evaluations, Việt Nam made a remarkable debut in the ranking, with 13 hotels and resorts honoured – including two with Three Michelin Keys, three with Two Keys, and eight with One Key.

Among the distinguished winners, Capella Hanoi (Hà Nội) by Sun Group stands out as one of only two Vietnamese hotels to achieve the Three Michelin Keys distinction – the pinnacle of excellence, reserved for properties that deliver a 'trip of a lifetime'. Meanwhile, Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery (Sa Pa, Lào Cai) was awarded One Michelin Key for its uniquely artful stay experience in the misty mountain town of Sa Pa.

These two exceptional representatives reflect Việt Nam’s dual charm in luxury hospitality – the refined, sophisticated allure of Hà Nội and the romantic, highland artistry of Sa Pa. Michelin described this as a “remarkable debut” for Việt Nam on the world’s luxury tourism map, underscoring the nation’s rising stature in the global high-end hospitality arena.

Launched with the mission to expand Michelin’s rating standards from gastronomy to hospitality, the Michelin Key is considered “the Michelin Star for hotels,” establishing a new global benchmark for the art of hospitality and the stay experience. The Michelin Guide has curated a selection of over 7,000 hotels across more than 125 countries and territories. Hotels in the selection are evaluated according to five universal criteria: how well the property connects guests with its destination; excellence in architecture and interior design; consistency in service quality, comfort, and maintenance; coherence between experience and value; and the property’s unique identity reflecting authenticity and character. The criteria emphasise the holistic experience rather than facilities alone, setting a new international standard for high-quality hospitality.

Hotels awarded Keys are categorised into three levels: One Key for a special stay, Two Keys for an exceptional stay, and Three Keys – the highest level – for an outstanding stay. Michelin describes Three Key hotels as “a destination for the trip of a lifetime.” For Michelin, a Key-awarded hotel is not merely a comfortable place to sleep but an emotional journey where guests can feel the spirit, story, and people of the destination.

Michelin praised Capella Hanoi as “a hotel that captures the spirit of opera through exquisite design, immersing guests in the cultural rhythm of the city.” Located just a five-minute walk from the iconic Hanoi Grand Opera House and the Old Quarter, the hotel, designed by world-renowned architect Bill Bensley, is a masterpiece inspired by the golden age of opera, where each suite tells a unique story of Hà Nội’s 1920s artistic era.

With only 47 rooms, the hotel delights guests through personalised living spaces, refined service, and meticulous attention to detail. Since its opening, Capella Hanoi has quickly become a favourite destination for art lovers and travellers seeking to experience Hà Nội through the lenses of culture, art, and personalisation. It is also the only hotel in Việt Nam featuring three restaurants recognised by the Michelin Guide 2025, including Hibana by Koki, which proudly maintains its One Michelin Star for the third consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery in Sa Pa impresses with its fusion of French haute couture and the rich cultural heritage of Việt Nam’s northern highlands. Also designed by Bill Bensley, the hotel resembles a vivid painting amidst the clouds of Sa Pa, blending local traditions with modern sophistication. Guests can enjoy cocktails at the Absinthe Bar on the 10th floor, admire the panoramic view from the glass bridge connecting to the Chic restaurant, or simply sit by the outdoor fireplace, savouring a French-style dinner in the cool mountain air. The ambiance at MGallery stimulates all five senses – sight, sound, touch, taste, and scent – turning every moment of stay into an unforgettable memory.

The recognition of these two Vietnamese hotels in the Michelin Key 2025 list not only affirms their international service and management excellence but also cements Sun Group’s pioneering position in Việt Nam’s high-end hospitality sector. Following the success of Vietnamese cuisine on the Michelin stage, the country’s luxury accommodation industry has now been officially acknowledged by the world’s most prestigious rating system – proving that Việt Nam offers not only stunning landscapes and memorable cuisine but also sophisticated, world-class stay experiences for global travellers.

Source: Michelin Guide – All the Key Hotels in Việt Nam 2025