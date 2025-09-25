Politics & Law
Home Brandinfo

Phú Quốc: The “hidden island” now shining in Singapore’s media spotlight

September 25, 2025 - 15:30
The Straits Times, Singapore’s most established newspaper, calls Phú Quốc Việt Nam’s “hidden paradise island.” Pearl Island is gaining increasing popularity with international travellers thanks to its blend of food, entertainment, and resort experiences, along with its “picturesque beaches.”
The stunning beaches of Phú Quốc make it a true tropical paradise. Photo: Fatel Belek

Reporter Sarah Stanley spent a four-day weekend on the island. She admits Phú Quốc remains unfamiliar to many Singaporeans but notes that direct flights from Singapore are making it increasingly accessible. On her first visit, she was repeatedly surprised and compiled a list of must-try experiences: relaxing on beaches, enjoying seafood, strolling through the European-inspired Sunset Town, immersing in high-energy attractions, and exploring the local culture.

In Sarah’s view, Phú Quốc’s beaches are “picturesque,” with Kem Beach standing out the most—home to the JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay Resort, designed by architect Bill Bensley. She described the beach and resort as “something out of a movie.” She also recommended Sao Beach, Ong Lang Beach, and Vung Bau Beach as excellent choices for swimming and lounging on soft sand.

Sarah also urged readers to savour the island’s fresh seafood, such as crab, squid, and scallops, at local eateries. For fine dining that blends local ingredients with international flair, she suggested Mare at La Festa Phú Quốc, Curio Collection by Hilton, with its Mediterranean menu, or Pink Pearl at JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay Resort. She wrote: “Even now, I still dream of that meal: Blue lobster in tandoori sauce over a creamy panna cotta-like base, and seared Hokkaido scallops in tangy uni emulsion.”

Pink Pearl is guided by a chef with 30 Michelin stars

Beyond beaches and dining, Sarah found Sunset Town in the island’s south to be a major highlight.

“Colourful stucco buildings with red-tiled roofs line sloping streets, and doors and windows feature rococo archways,” she described the town. A 75-metre red-brick clock tower, inspired by the Campanile in Venice, dominates the town as its landmark. Within its grounds lies La Festa Phú Quốc, a hotel recreating the spirit of southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast with its white arches, palm trees, and brightly tiled rooms.

Sarah was also impressed by Phú Quốc’s vibrant entertainment ecosystem. She rode the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hon Thom Island, home to the Sun World Hon Thom complex. There, she explored Aquatopia Water Park, one of Southeast Asia’s most modern, with more than 20 rides, and experienced “Angry Wooden Snake,” Việt Nam’s only wooden roller coaster, stretching over 900 metres.

At dusk, Sunset Town takes on a romantic glow. Walking along the Kiss Bridge (Cầu Hôn) is a must, especially since the bridge was designed so that on January 1, the sun sets directly in the gap between its two arms. Sarah described it as “an architectural wonder,” a place where natural romance meets human creativity.

The Straits Times reporter was captivated by the romantic beauty of Sunset Town

The evening concluded with the Kiss of the Sea multimedia show, staged at the world’s largest outdoor water projection theatre. With its mix of fire, water, lasers, music, and dazzling fireworks, Sarah called it a “feast for the eyes” and emphasised that it was “truly mesmerising.”

On her final day, Sarah turned to culture and history. She visited the Phú Quốc Prison, also known as Coconut Tree Prison, built by the French in 1946 and once the largest in Southeast Asia. It was used to hold and torture prisoners during the Việt Nam War. Just across the road, she discovered Phú Quốc’s pride: its fish sauce industry. Locals still judge fish sauce not only by flavour but also by its deep amber colour, a tradition passed down for generations.

Reflecting on her trip, Sarah noted how unfamiliar the island still is to Singaporeans: “Almost everyone I told about my four-day trip responded with a questioning look: ‘Where?’ as if I had invented the name.” But she emphasised that this novelty represents a major opportunity for Phú Quốc as more direct flights are added.

Justin Kim, General Manager of La Festa Phú Quốc, Curio Collection by Hilton, echoed her observation: “Phú Quốc is transforming powerfully. This year, our low season didn’t feel like a low season. We were nearly fully booked consistently, and I think the future will only get better because so many new things are coming”.

