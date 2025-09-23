BM Windows honoured at international façade award in New York

BM Windows was the only company outside North America named among the 17 awardees this year. A company representative said the recognition acknowledged its efforts in design, engineering, and façade technology on both domestic and international projects, while also underscoring its commitment to developing sustainable solutions for the industry.

As one of the leading international accolades in façade engineering, the Vitruvian Honors & Awards gathers experts from the United States and North America to honour organisations and individuals that have made significant contributions to innovation and excellence in the field. The award also emphasises the role of façades in advancing sustainable architecture and improving building performance.

“Being among the 17 recognised companies, this award is not only a milestone for BM Windows but also proof of shared values that connect the global façade community. It reaffirms our commitment to raising the standards of Vietnamese façade engineering in line with innovation, sustainability, and global responsibility,” the company’s representative said at the event.

Expanding Presence in International Markets

BM Windows began its overseas journey with a series of high-profile projects. In North America, it took part in One Bloor West (The One), Canada’s first supertall tower, rising more than 300 metres with 85 floors.

The company has also been involved in other projects in the United States, such as the Marriott Courtyard Hotel and the Turtle Bay Resort in Hawaii. In Asia, the company recently joined the Taipei Twins project in Taiwan (China), designed by the world-renowned architectural firm SOM. In Australia, BM Windows contributed to several developments, including 55 Pitt Street Sydney, a large-scale office tower built to international green building standards, located near the Sydney Opera House.

Strong Domestic Footprint

Alongside its international expansion, BM Windows continues to maintain a strong presence in the domestic market with numerous landmark projects. Recent works include The Marc, The Parc, OSI Tower, K8HH1, and Lumi in Hà Nội; Times Square Đà Nẵng, Olalani Resort & Condotel, Dolce Quảng Bình, and Bà Nà Hills in central Việt Nam; and major projects in the south such as Long Thành International Airport, Lotus Tower, and Marina Central Tower.

The recognition of a Vietnamese brand at the “capital of architecture” underscores not only a highlight for the country’s façade industry – a field still relatively new and highly technical – but also provides inspiration for other Vietnamese enterprises on their path to international integration./.