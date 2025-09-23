Politics & Law
Home Brandinfo

BM Windows honoured at international façade award in New York

September 23, 2025 - 08:00
BM Windows has been honoured at the Vitruvian Honors & Awards 2025 in New York in the category recognising enterprises with outstanding achievements in façade engineering. The award, organised biennially by the Façade Tectonics Institute (FTI), celebrates innovations in façade design, technology, and engineering across North America and beyond.
Huỳnh Nhật Minh Châu, International Business Director of BM Windows, at the event

BM Windows was the only company outside North America named among the 17 awardees this year. A company representative said the recognition acknowledged its efforts in design, engineering, and façade technology on both domestic and international projects, while also underscoring its commitment to developing sustainable solutions for the industry.

As one of the leading international accolades in façade engineering, the Vitruvian Honors & Awards gathers experts from the United States and North America to honour organisations and individuals that have made significant contributions to innovation and excellence in the field. The award also emphasises the role of façades in advancing sustainable architecture and improving building performance.

“Being among the 17 recognised companies, this award is not only a milestone for BM Windows but also proof of shared values that connect the global façade community. It reaffirms our commitment to raising the standards of Vietnamese façade engineering in line with innovation, sustainability, and global responsibility,” the company’s representative said at the event.

Vitruvian Honors & Awards 2025 is an international façade award organised biennially by the Façade Tectonics Institute (FTI) in New York

Expanding Presence in International Markets

BM Windows began its overseas journey with a series of high-profile projects. In North America, it took part in One Bloor West (The One), Canada’s first supertall tower, rising more than 300 metres with 85 floors.

The company has also been involved in other projects in the United States, such as the Marriott Courtyard Hotel and the Turtle Bay Resort in Hawaii. In Asia, the company recently joined the Taipei Twins project in Taiwan (China), designed by the world-renowned architectural firm SOM. In Australia, BM Windows contributed to several developments, including 55 Pitt Street Sydney, a large-scale office tower built to international green building standards, located near the Sydney Opera House.

In partnership with leading Australian partners, BM Windows becomes the façade supplier for the Iconic Green Building 55 Pitt Street in Sydney

Strong Domestic Footprint

Alongside its international expansion, BM Windows continues to maintain a strong presence in the domestic market with numerous landmark projects. Recent works include The Marc, The Parc, OSI Tower, K8HH1, and Lumi in Hà Nội; Times Square Đà Nẵng, Olalani Resort & Condotel, Dolce Quảng Bình, and Bà Nà Hills in central Việt Nam; and major projects in the south such as Long Thành International Airport, Lotus Tower, and Marina Central Tower.

BM Windows continues to expand internationally, marking its presence not only through complex engineering projects but also at major global industry events.

The recognition of a Vietnamese brand at the “capital of architecture” underscores not only a highlight for the country’s façade industry – a field still relatively new and highly technical – but also provides inspiration for other Vietnamese enterprises on their path to international integration./.

