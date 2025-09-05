Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Brandinfo

Pioneering consumer credit, FE CREDIT helps realise millions of dreams

September 05, 2025 - 09:00
For more than a decade, FE CREDIT has affirmed its pioneering role in consumer finance, serving as a crucial bridge for millions of Vietnamese unable to access traditional banking. With practical financial solutions, the company has enabled people to meet essential living and educational needs, while stimulating consumption and shaping the industry’s growth.
FE CREDIT helps workers access financing for essential daily needs. — Photo courtesy of FE CREDIT

HCM CITY — A decade of shaping consumer finance

Việt Nam’s consumer lending balance now stands at about VNĐ2.8 quadrillion (US$122 billion), or 20 per cent of the total outstanding national credit. Yet, according to the United Nations Capital Development Fund, more than 34 per cent of adults remain excluded from financial services – one of the highest rates in Southeast Asia.

Many workers, small traders, and informal labourers struggle to borrow from banks due to a lack of collateral, proof of income, or credit history.

In this context, FE CREDIT and the consumer finance sector act as a “bridge,” connecting these customers with formal and transparent credit channels that improve quality of life and reduce dependence on informal “black credit”.

Founded in 2010, the company was among the first in consumer finance. With effective strategies and tailored products, it quickly took the lead, at times holding over 50 per cent of market share and contributing up to 40 per cent of VPBank’s consolidated profits.

Beyond figures, it has delivered practical benefits: loans to repair a house, purchase a motorbike for work, pay school fees, or cover medical treatment. This seemingly small but crucial support allows workers to focus on their livelihoods while fostering social stability.

Since FE CREDIT’s founding, outstanding consumer loans have consistently grown faster than the overall credit market, underlining the sector’s role in boosting GDP growth and improving livelihoods.

In the first half of 2025 alone, the company’s disbursement volume rose 19 per cent year-on-year, helping customers manage essential living and work needs.

Coupled with supportive policies such as stable interest rates and reduced VAT, consumer finance has become an important driver of domestic consumption.

Dedicated to realising millions of dreams

Post-pandemic shifts in consumer behaviour and rapid technology adoption have presented both opportunities and challenges.

In response, FE CREDIT has undertaken a strategic transformation, prioritising professionalism, transparency, and sustainability while enhancing service quality and making formal credit more accessible to customers, supporting their aspirations.

Customer-centricity remains central to this strategy. The company continuously engages with customers to ensure promotions, product updates, and services reach them effectively, while feedback guides further product innovation.

From personal loans and two-wheeler loans to linked insurance products, it offers flexible solutions for diverse needs, accompanying customers as they pursue their dreams.

Strong omnichannel connections further strengthen these relationships. Customers can interact through the corporate website, Zalo, hotline, Facebook fanpage, representative offices, and a nationwide partner network, ensuring quick and convenient access to financial services.

The financial multifunction app — FE ONLINE 2.0 — enhances this ecosystem, providing product information and features ranging from loan applications and credit card issuance to digital banking. Meanwhile, AI-powered chatbots offer 24/7 support, creating seamless service experiences.

Today, FE CREDIT operates more than 13,000 points of sale nationwide, serving tens of millions of customers.

Beyond financing, the company is committed to raising financial literacy. Its “Finance Explorer” campaign shares practical education drawn from real-life cases, helping people plan spending, manage debt responsibly, understand their rights and obligations, and avoid risks from informal lending.

Through its wide-reaching network, digital innovations, and educational efforts, it has not only met the essential needs of millions but also fostered a more inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem.

Over the past 15 years, its pioneering role has earned customer trust, contributing significantly to the country’s goal of building a transparent and responsible consumer finance sector that supports both individuals and the economy.-VNS

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

Việt Nam–Italy Business Forum 2025: Unlocking opportunities for bilateral cooperation

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Việt Nam, in collaboration with the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) and the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria), will host the Italy – Việt Nam Business Forum and Business to Business (B2B) Meetings at the Melia Hanoi Hotel on September 4. The event offers opportunities to access cutting-edge technology and foster bilateral trade and investment cooperation.
Brandinfo

FE CREDIT drives next chapter of Việt Nam’s consumer finance

After more than a decade in Việt Nam’s consumer finance market, FE CREDIT is leading with a bold transformation. The company is advancing product innovation, streamlining operations, and accelerating digitalisation to shape a more professional, transparent, and sustainable financial services landscape.
Brandinfo

Sun PhuQuoc soars higher with two new Airbus A321CEOs

On the morning of August 19, Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) — an airline invested in and developed by Sun Group — simultaneously welcomed two Airbus A321CEOs at Noi Bai International Airport in Hà Nội. This milestone brings the carrier closer to completing its eight-aircraft fleet within 2025, paving the way for ticket sales to begin in October and the inaugural commercial flight expected in November.
Brandinfo

Vân Đồn bets big on Việt Nam’s first homegrown casino complex

QUẢNG NINH — On August 15, the People’s Committee of Quảng Ninh Province issued Decision No. 3226/QD-UBND, approving Sun Vân Đồn Joint Stock Company — part of Sun Group — as the investor to develop the Vân Đồn Integrated Casino & Tourism Complex, Việt Nam’s first pilot casino complex for domestic players.
Brandinfo

Vietnamese doctor shines at International Conference with X-PERB Protocol

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – At the prestigious international conference in non-surgical aesthetic medicine Merz Aesthetics ELEVATE 2025, Dr To Lan Phuong, founder of Lux Beauty Center, proudly represented Việt Nam with a scientific presentation on her original treatment protocol, X-PERB: The Multi-Layer Skin Regeneration Protocol.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom