AI technology is expected to lift Vietnamese sport results

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will apply artificial intelligence (AI) technology in training and competitions to improve national sport teams' expertise and results in the international arena.

The Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV) on July 4 signed a cooperation agreement with Dreamax Company to apply AI in sport activities in the 2025-2030 period, with four national teams of shooting, archery, boxing and taekwondo as the first beneficiaries.

"Recently, Vietnamese athletes have earned high achievements in regional and continental arenas. They have received strong support in terms of facilities, regimes, and the best training conditions to shine," said SAV Director Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt.

"To achieve higher goals at the Asian Games and the Olympics, we must make more of an effort. Currently, we have applied technology in training and competition, but still face some barriers and difficulties, as well as antiquated technology. Today's cooperation agreement is a premise for a new era. Four teams will experiment with AI first, before we can apply it widely from next year," he said.

Việt said that the new technology, which will be implemented from next week, will be based on data to assess performance and the athletes' adaptations to training plans.

AI technology will optimise training activities and individual performance. Indicators including environment and space, among others, will be collected from athlete monitoring devices, before an analysis is conducted to predict the risk of injury.

Dreamax representative confirmed that data was collected to serve three important goals: State management, optimising training to improve competition results and evaluate athletes' expertise, and serving the public.

Data collection was carried out in many forms, from direct devices to integrating training ad competition results. The SAV managed the data, which was considered national security information.

The national sport managing body was asked to make a report of the programme's effectiveness after one year. VNS