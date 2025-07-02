National Age Groups Tennis Championships 2025 kicks off in Bắc Ninh

BẮC NINH — The National Age Groups Tennis Championships 2025 began competitively despite heavy rain on Wednesday in Bắc Ninh Province.

The tournament, Vietravel Cup 2025, featured nearly 300 juniors from 15 cities, provinces and clubs such as HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Ninh Bình, Phú Thọ, and Becamex Bình Dương as well as Thành Công and Hiếu Trung clubs.

They will vie for medals in 28 categories for age groups ranging from U8 to U18 for boys' and girls' singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Among these categories, the U14 and U16 will be applied consolation bracket format which allows players who are ousted from the main event to continue playing in the round for losers.

“The tournament is held in the same time with the historic merger of provincial-level administrative units, marking first steps to a new era. I hope it would be a strong push for the young players to give their best to take the limelight," said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, general secretary of the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF).

"During this time, they will have chance to witness and discus with senior players who are from 10 countries competing in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group III. It would help them to partly improve their abilities."

The championships is jointly organised by the VTF, Bắc Ninh's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietravel, and Hanaka Group from July 2-11 at the Hanaka Paris Ocean Park, the Asia's biggest tennis court complex.

It is an important event of the national tennis competition system, filtering best junior players for the national teams. Athletes will have chance to sharpen their technique, gain experience and shine and later serve Việt Nam's key development strategies.

Trịnh Quân, deputy director of Vietravel Tourism Company, said: “The Vietravel Cup is not simply a tournament, but an event to awaken people's passion for sport, connect the Vietnamese solidarity spirit and ignite their desire to win”. VNS