Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

National Age Groups Tennis Championships 2025 kicks off in Bắc Ninh

July 02, 2025 - 19:58
The National Age Groups Tennis Championships 2025 began competitively despite heavy rain on July 2 in Bắc Ninh Province. 

 

Hà Nội players,, one of title favourites, at the opening ceremony of the National Age Groups Tennis Championships 2025. Photos courtesy of VTF

BẮC NINH — The National Age Groups Tennis Championships 2025 began competitively despite heavy rain on Wednesday in Bắc Ninh Province. 

The tournament, Vietravel Cup 2025, featured nearly 300 juniors from 15 cities, provinces and clubs such as HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Ninh Bình, Phú Thọ, and Becamex Bình Dương as well as Thành Công and Hiếu Trung clubs.

They will vie for medals in 28 categories for age groups ranging from U8 to U18 for boys' and girls' singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Among these categories, the U14 and U16 will be applied consolation bracket format which allows players who are ousted from the main event to continue playing in the round for losers.

“The tournament is held in the same time with the historic merger of provincial-level administrative units, marking first steps to a new era. I hope it would be a strong push for the young players to give their best to take the limelight," said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, general secretary of the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF).

"During this time, they will have chance to witness and discus with senior players who  are from 10 countries competing in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group III. It would help them to partly improve their abilities."

The championships is jointly organised by the VTF, Bắc Ninh's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietravel, and Hanaka Group from July 2-11 at the Hanaka Paris Ocean Park, the Asia's biggest tennis court complex.

It is an important event of the national tennis competition system, filtering best junior players for the national teams. Athletes will have chance to sharpen their technique, gain experience and shine and later serve Việt Nam's key development strategies.

Trịnh Quân, deputy director of Vietravel Tourism Company, said: “The Vietravel Cup is not simply a tournament, but an event to awaken people's passion for sport, connect the Vietnamese solidarity spirit and ignite their desire to win”. VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Sports

Islanders overcome deficit to beat Wings

Despite facing roster difficulties and playing with several second-string players, the guest team from the Philippines delivered a resilient performance to overturn the early advantage held by the Wings.
Sports

Remarkable endings to seemingly disappointing seasons for SLNA and SHB Đà Nẵng

SHB Đà Nẵng, the former three-time V.League 1 champions, were dead last at the table up until the 24th round. The club changed its head coach four times this season, with coaches like Cristiano Roland and Phan Thanh Hùng each spending a month with the team before club leaders finally settled on Hà Nội FC's former manager Lê Đức Tuấn in February.
Sports

Heat bounce back with convincing win

Unlike the previous encounter, the Heat made adjustments to their starting line-up, placing their trust in local trio Dư Minh An, Võ Kim Bản and Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh alongside their foreign duo. The Dragons, however, stuck with their winning formula from two nights prior.
Sports

Manchester Reds beat Việt Nam All-Stars in friendly

Footballing legend Michael Owen scored twice as the Manchester Reds took a 4-2 win over Việt Nam All-Stars in a friendly match in the Việt Nam-UK Football Festival on June 27, part of sporting activities marking the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and the United Kingdom.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom