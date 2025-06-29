Heat bounce back with convincing win

Xuân Đăng

HCM CITY — Saigon Heat bounced back in style on Saturday evening, delivering a disciplined and dominant 80-68 win over the Danang Dragons at CIS Arena.

With a revised approach and the red-hot shooting of Alfred Hollins, the defending champions restored confidence among their home fans.

Right from tip-off, the Heat sent a strong message with suffocating defence. Their perimeter defenders closed out quickly, denying open looks for the visitors’ shooters. In the paint, Phú Vinh’s presence, supported by his teammates and centre Tim Waale, effectively trapped Karachi Edo and disrupted the Dragons’ inside game. The tight defence held the visitors to a 19-19 stalemate after the first quarter.

In the second, the Heat picked up momentum. As the defence continued to frustrate the visitors, the offence began to find its rhythm through Hollins and Temuulen Chinges, who each knocked down key three-pointers. While Timothy Simmons and Ganbat Chinbold offered resistance, their efforts were not enough to prevent the Heat from closing the half with a solid 45-37 lead.

The third quarter was where the game truly swung. Hollins executed a perfect screen to free Phú Vinh for a forceful block on Edo – a play that symbolised the Dragons’ growing struggles. The visitors were held to a mere nine points in the quarter, as the Heat’s cohesion on both ends of the court shone through. By the end of the third, the hosts had carved out a commanding 69-46 advantage.

In the final quarter, head coach David Grice slowed the pace, rotating his bench to manage the lead. The Dragons followed suit, introducing bench players in an attempt to cut losses. But the damage was done – the Heat calmly saw the game out, sealing a vital 80-68 win.

Alfred Hollins was the standout performer, earning Player of the Game with 30 points, nine rebounds and a blistering 75 per cent from beyond the three points line (6/8).

“We played with heart and hunger tonight. This win means a lot, and I hope it sparks a turnaround for us,” said Hollins.

The Dragons struggled with their long-range shooting all game, finishing with just 17 per cent from deep (4/23). Meanwhile, Karachi Edo was held to 23 points, many of which came late when the contest had effectively been decided.

Phú Vinh’s two-way presence was equally crucial, registering a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) and three blocks – anchoring a Heat defence that finally looked like championship material.

The result sees the Dragons drop to fourth (4-3), while the Heat stay in fifth (5-4), but with renewed belief and growing momentum. — VNS