Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Việt Nam drawn with China in 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers

June 27, 2025 - 14:28
Both China and Lebanon have significantly increased their investments in futsal in recent years, making them formidable opponents for Việt Nam in the quest for a spot in the final round.

 

Việt Nam have been placed in Group E for the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers. — Photo courtesy of VFF

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have been placed in Group E for the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers, alongside China, Lebanon and Hong Kong (China).

The official draw, conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday in Malaysia, set the stage for the tournament.

The matches in Group E will take place in Hangzhou, China, this September. Both China and Lebanon have significantly increased their investments in futsal in recent years, making them formidable opponents for Việt Nam in the quest for a spot in the final round.

Việt Nam finished seventh in last year’s Asian Cup, narrowly missing qualification for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The qualifiers for the 2026 tournament involve 31 teams divided into eight groups, competing in a round-robin format.

The top team from each group and the seven best second-placed teams will advance to the final round, which will also serve as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup. VNS

 

sport football match tournament cup

see also

More on this story

Sports

Conquering summits

40-year-old Hà Nội businessman Nguyễn Mạnh Duy has recently achieved the extraordinary feat of climbing to the top of both Mount Everest (8,848m) and neighbouring Lhotse (8,516m) within just 48 hours. An amateur mountaineer, Duy draws strength and inspiration from Tibetan Buddhism, which he credits for giving him the energy to pursue his dreams.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom