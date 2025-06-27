Việt Nam drawn with China in 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have been placed in Group E for the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers, alongside China, Lebanon and Hong Kong (China).

The official draw, conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday in Malaysia, set the stage for the tournament.

The matches in Group E will take place in Hangzhou, China, this September. Both China and Lebanon have significantly increased their investments in futsal in recent years, making them formidable opponents for Việt Nam in the quest for a spot in the final round.

Việt Nam finished seventh in last year’s Asian Cup, narrowly missing qualification for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The qualifiers for the 2026 tournament involve 31 teams divided into eight groups, competing in a round-robin format.

The top team from each group and the seven best second-placed teams will advance to the final round, which will also serve as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup. VNS