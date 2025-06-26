Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Việt Nam dominate Asian Muaythai Championships 2025

June 26, 2025 - 15:21
Huỳnh Hà Hữu Hiếu took the last gold for Việt Nam in the women's 45kg class, beating Klinpaka Somsri in the final.  

Muay Thai 

Huỳnh Hà Hữu Hiếu of Việt Nam (left) is announced winner of the women's 45kg class of the Asian Muaythai Championships which closed on June 25 in Thái Nguyên Province.  Photos of Việt Nam Sports Team

THÁI NGUYÊN — Việt Nam topped the medal tally at the Asian Muaythai Championships 2025, which ended53 on June 25 in Thái Nguyên Province.

The host fighters earned 14 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze medals. 

Huỳnh Hà Hữu Hiếu took the last gold for Việt Nam in the women's 45kg class, beating Klinpaka Somsri in the final.

“This Asian championship gold is really meaningful to me as I won on home ground. Thank you, my coaches, teammates and fans for coming and supporting me," said Hiếu.

Other winners included Hoàng Thị Thu in the women's 71kg, Huỳnh Hoàng Phi in the men's 54kg, Ngô Thị Thu Phương in the women's 63.5kg and Nguyễn Đăng Anh in the men's U23 wai kru (performance).

 

Vietnamese fighters at the championships.

The UAE came second with eight golds while Kazakhstan were third with seven. Thailand, the home country of the martial art, could only finish fourth with six gold medals.

The tournament, from June 20-26, featured more than 300 fighters from 19 countries and regions.

They competed for titles in 36 categories in both combat and performance.

According to head coach Dương Ngọc Hải of Việt Nam, his fighters showed better quality than in the previous competitions, however, they should not be overexcited with the results.

"It's better to be back in training and prepare for the next tournaments, including the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand later this year," Hải said. VNS

Huỳnh Hà Hữu Hiếu muay thai sport

see also

More on this story

Sports

Conquering summits

40-year-old Hà Nội businessman Nguyễn Mạnh Duy has recently achieved the extraordinary feat of climbing to the top of both Mount Everest (8,848m) and neighbouring Lhotse (8,516m) within just 48 hours. An amateur mountaineer, Duy draws strength and inspiration from Tibetan Buddhism, which he credits for giving him the energy to pursue his dreams.
Sports

Nam Định FC's stability, bravery lead them to glory

Winning the championship is a significant achievement for coach Việt, who navigated through multiple crises caused by player injuries. He was named Coach of the Month four times and surpassed the 100-match milestone with Nam Định. Việt is now the third coach in V.League 1 history to win the championship in two consecutive seasons.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom