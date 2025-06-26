Việt Nam dominate Asian Muaythai Championships 2025

Muay Thai

THÁI NGUYÊN — Việt Nam topped the medal tally at the Asian Muaythai Championships 2025, which ended53 on June 25 in Thái Nguyên Province.

The host fighters earned 14 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Huỳnh Hà Hữu Hiếu took the last gold for Việt Nam in the women's 45kg class, beating Klinpaka Somsri in the final.

“This Asian championship gold is really meaningful to me as I won on home ground. Thank you, my coaches, teammates and fans for coming and supporting me," said Hiếu.

Other winners included Hoàng Thị Thu in the women's 71kg, Huỳnh Hoàng Phi in the men's 54kg, Ngô Thị Thu Phương in the women's 63.5kg and Nguyễn Đăng Anh in the men's U23 wai kru (performance).

The UAE came second with eight golds while Kazakhstan were third with seven. Thailand, the home country of the martial art, could only finish fourth with six gold medals.

The tournament, from June 20-26, featured more than 300 fighters from 19 countries and regions.

They competed for titles in 36 categories in both combat and performance.

According to head coach Dương Ngọc Hải of Việt Nam, his fighters showed better quality than in the previous competitions, however, they should not be overexcited with the results.

"It's better to be back in training and prepare for the next tournaments, including the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand later this year," Hải said. VNS