Party chief hails Government’s steady stride towards bold progress

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm affirmed that from its earliest cautious steps to sweeping institutional reforms, the Government has consistently striven to build and advance the country.

“Every growth statistic reflects the sweat, wisdom, and dedication of countless administrators at every level of government,” he said.

Speaking at Wednesday’s grand ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Government’s founding (August 28, 1945 – 2025), Tô Lâm expressed deep pride in joining former Government leaders to reflect on the nation’s remarkable journey, honour their immense contributions and reaffirm a collective commitment to a strong, prosperous and happy Việt Nam.

The Party chief highlighted that since the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, generations of Government leaders at both central and grassroots levels have faced extraordinary challenges. They have served as national administrators and frontline defenders of the people’s peace, acting both as architects of institutional frameworks and master builders of the foundations of a socialist rule-of-law state.

During the two resistance wars against France and the United States, Government leaders and agencies operated a vast national apparatus: transforming scarce resources into collective strength, organising production and logistics, coordinating policies and enforcing discipline and mobilising intellect, finances and the people’s will to support the frontlines.

The Government remained steadfast in its pursuit of independence and freedom while exercising flexibility, resilience and creativity in all strategies. Each directive and decision bore the heavy responsibility of ensuring the nation’s survival.

Following reunification, leaders faced the enormous task of healing war wounds, repairing devastation and guiding the country towards reconstruction and development. Amid these hardships, successive government officials championed governance reforms, piloted innovative mechanisms, dismantled obstacles and unlocked social resources.

With the launch of Đổi mới (Renewal) in the late 1980s, the nation broke new ground in thought and policy, transitioning from a centrally planned, subsidy-driven system to a socialist-oriented market economy, setting the foundation for a new era of growth.

General Secretary Lâm underscored that every five-year plan and strategic project strengthens the foundation of nation-building, while each social policy—from poverty reduction to rural development—creates pathways so no citizen is left behind.

In foreign affairs, Việt Nam has remained true to its principles of independence and peaceful cooperation, advancing international integration and expanding partnerships to cement its standing as a responsible member of the global community.

“Behind economic transformation are sleepless nights of deliberation, draft after draft of policy papers and tireless dialogues with businesses and citizens to harmonise interests. Behind the prosperity that now draws near are the quiet sacrifices of generations of officials who have upheld integrity, the rule of law and placed national interest above all,” he underscored.

He expressed profound gratitude to generations of Government leaders and agencies for laying the foundations of national administration and governance.

The Party General Secretary summarised the Government’s enduring tradition in a few words: courage – discipline – solidarity – integrity – action – creativity – efficiency – for the people, ensuring that every policy serves the ultimate goal: the happiness and well-being of every Vietnamese citizen.

He voiced hope that, in any circumstances, veteran revolutionaries and former leaders of the Government, ministries and agencies will continue to accompany the current administration, including offering candid, constructive advice; inspiring and supporting younger generations; and continuing to write, share and pass on the 'art of national governance.' — VNS