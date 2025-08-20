Government’s 80th founding anniversary celebrated in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Government held a grand ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday to celebrate its 80th founding anniversary (August 28, 1945–2025), marking its first dedicated anniversary event.

The ceremony, held at the National Convention Centre, drew Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, former Chairpersons of the National Assembly Nguyễn Sinh Hùng and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân; and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú.

In his address, PM Chính expressed profound gratitude to generations of Party and State leaders throughout history for their guidance, support, and solidarity with the Government during trying times. He also thanked all Government members and leaders of ministries, sectors, and localities who have joined efforts in building a Government devoted to the Party, nation, and people.

PM Chính recalled that on August 28, 1945, the Provisional Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam announced its establishment and a unified national cabinet of 15 members led by President Hồ Chí Minh as Chairman, marking the birth of the first revolutionary Government in the nation’s millennia-long history, with 13 ministries.

Reflecting on the 80 years with many arduous yet glorious periods of the Vietnamese revolution, he said that under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, President Hồ Chí Minh, the Politburo, the Secretariat, and Party General Secretaries, the Government has remained united and unanimous, exerting relentless efforts in pursuit of “national independence linked with socialism” and the people’s well-being.

This has led to decisive breakthroughs and eight notable achievements, including establishing the new Vietnamese State and Government, safeguarding the August Revolution’s gains, leading the resistance war against French colonialists that culminated in the historic Điện Biên Phủ victory that “shook the five continents and resounded around the globe”, greatly contributing to the victory against American imperialists to liberate the South and reunify the country, and building a socialist State and reconstructing the nation after the war.

In addition, the Government has successfully implemented reform, door openness and international integration policies and guidelines, enabling the country to achieve great and historically significant accomplishments; firmly protecting independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; maintaining political security and social order; comprehensively promoting foreign affairs and international integration; and preserving a peaceful and stable environment for national development.

It has also focused on decisively and effectively reorganising the political system apparatus to make it streamlined, efficient, and effective; building a two-level local administration model; and establishing foundations, visions, and breakthroughs for development in a new era - the era of strong growth, prosperity, and civilisation for the nation.

According to PM Chính, building on important achievements in recent years, to achieve the two strategic 100-year goals set by the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution, under the leadership of the Party and the support of the National Assembly, the Government has continued directing administrations at all levels, sectors, and localities to strive to complete the key objectives and targets for 2025, aiming for a GDP growth rate of above 8 per cent, thus creating a solid foundation for double-digit growth in the 2026-2030 period and beyond.

The Government has also concentrated resources on vigorously, synchronously, and effectively implementing the Party’s major viewpoints and policies. These include prioritising socio-economic development alongside environmental protection; regarding the Party building as the “key pillar,” with personnel work being the “key of the key”; developing a rich national cultural identity; strengthening national defence and security, while actively promoting diplomacy and international integration as essential and ongoing tasks.

He noted with delight that to date, the country has basically completed the goal set by the 13th Party Central Committee to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide, 5 years and 4 months ahead of schedule, with a total of 334,234 houses.

PM Chính said the Government is focusing on three strategic breakthroughs - establishing a new growth model, restructuring the economy, and speeding up industrialisation and modernisation - to build new productive forces. At the same time, it is pushing forward the “four pillars” set out by the Politburo on science-technology development and innovation, and digital transformation; international integration; lawmaking and enforcement, and the private economic sector's development.

The Government is also finalising resolutions for submission to the Politburo for consideration and issuance to drive breakthroughs in state-owned economic development, education and training, public healthcare, and cultural development, the PM said.

The Government has also concentrated on decisively advancing breakthroughs in socio-economic infrastructure, accelerating the construction and completion of key projects in expressways, airports, seaports, digital infrastructure, as well as facilities for education, healthcare, and culture, he noted.

The effective development of infrastructure and digital transformation has been a bright spot in recent years, visibly reshaping the country, boosting investment attraction, and opening up new development space, he stressed, noting that the country is set to surpass its targets with over 3,000 km of expressways and 1,000 km of coastal roads completed this year.

The PM emphasised that throughout 80 years of proud history, despite many hardships and challenges, successive governments under the Party’s leadership have demonstrated strong resolve, great efforts, and decisive action, together with the people and armed forces, to achieve historic accomplishments across all fields.

On behalf of the Government, PM Chính called on all officials, civil servants, and public employees to uphold a strong sense of responsibility and devote themselves wholeheartedly to serving the nation and the people.

He also urged all compatriots and soldiers across the country, overseas Vietnamese, and the business community to uphold patriotism and the spirit of self-reliance, and join hands with the Government to build a strong, democratic, prosperous, civilised, and happy Việt Nam.

The Government leader expressed his sincere gratitude for and hoped that international organisations, countries, partners, and friends around the world will continue to accompany, share, support, and cooperate with Việt Nam in general, and the Government in particular, in the process of Đổi mới (renewal) and integration, thus helping Việt Nam realise the goal of rapid and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS