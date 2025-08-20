Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

August Revolution hailed as 'beacon of hope' for global anti-imperialist movements

August 20, 2025 - 10:33
Professor Dr Michael Brie affirmed that the August Revolution was a historic turning point not only for Việt Nam but also for colonised nations across the globe.
Prof. Dr. Michael Brie, a German philosopher and social scientist. VNA/VNS Photo

BERLlN – The August Revolution of 1945 stands as a defining moment not only for Việt Nam but for colonised nations around the world, marking the dawn of independence and self-determination. Celebrating the 80th anniversary of this historic event, German philosopher and social scientist Professor Dr Michael Brie described it as a “beacon of hope” for all those resisting imperialism.

The revolution, led by President Hồ Chí Minh, ended nearly a century of colonial rule and placed Việt Nam firmly on the world map as a sovereign nation. This watershed moment sent a powerful message to oppressed peoples globally: liberation was achievable through unity and resilience.

Brie emphasised the deep historical significance of the revolution, which embodied national solidarity, courage and the will to shape one’s own destiny. Its influence extended far beyond Việt Nam’s borders, inspiring anti-colonial movements and fueling the wave of decolonisation that swept across Asia, Africa and Latin America after the Second World War.

The establishment of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam—now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam—was more than a national triumph; it became a symbol of hope for millions fighting against imperial domination worldwide.

According to Brie, the Vietnamese people’s steadfast commitment to independence, self-reliance and resilience were key drivers of the revolution’s success. This spirit continued to define Việt Nam’s path through wars against France and the US and into the post-war era of nation-building.

Việt Nam’s journey from a war-ravaged, impoverished country to a respected international actor is testament to this enduring resolve.

Brie highlighted the country’s increasing role on the global stage—from participation in UN peacekeeping missions to leadership within ASEAN and hosting significant international summits such as the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the DPRK–US Summit.

Its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council further demonstrates its commitment to multilateralism, dialogue and sustainable development.

With steady economic growth and a foreign policy rooted in peace and cooperation, Việt Nam has earned a reputation as a reliable partner in addressing global challenges, including climate change, health crises and regional security.

Brie praised the nation’s socio-economic transformation since the Đổi mới (Renewal) reforms of 1986, which have lifted millions out of poverty and fostered advancements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and technology.

Việt Nam’s resilient response to global crises, whether financial, environmental, or health-related, reflects strong governance and broad public engagement. These achievements underscore the enduring strength of the Vietnamese people and the guiding role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in steering the country towards comprehensive, sustainable development.

In reflecting on the revolution’s legacy, Brie concluded that Việt Nam’s historic victory remains a source of inspiration worldwide—a shining example of how determination and unity can overcome oppression and pave the way for a brighter future. — VNS

Politics & Law

Minister of Public Security holds phone talks with Chinese counterpart

Since the state visit to China by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in August 2024 and the visit to Việt Nam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2025, relations between the two Parties and countries have advanced strongly across many fields, from politics, economy, security, and defence to cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
Politics & Law

President's spouse, Bhutanese Queen tour Trấn Quốc Pagoda

Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck underlined that while Bhutan and Việt Nam are geographically distant and culturally different, both countries share a strong commitment to Buddhist values of peace, wisdom, compassion, and tolerance. She expressed her honour at visiting the ancient pagoda and her hope for future exchanges, including visits by Vietnamese monks to Bhutan.

