Party leader asks for concerted efforts to ensure smooth organisation of National Day anniversary

HÀ NỘI - Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Tuesday called for coordinated efforts to ensure the highest level of safety, security, and order for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

He also emphasised the importance of thorough preparations for receiving guests, ensuring that such celebrations become true festivals for the entire population.

Speaking at a meeting of the Central Steering Committee for the commemoration of major anniversaries and significant historical events in Hà Nội, the Party leader stressed that preparations for and organisation of the upcoming anniversaries must reflect the significance and stature of the events, highlight Việt Nam’s national position, and instill patriotism, solidarity, resilience, national pride and determination in the cause of national construction, defence and development.

According to the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation, preparations are being carried out promptly and meticulously in line with Politburo and Secretariat guidance.

Training and rehearsals for the grand parade on September 2 are on schedule, while infrastructure upgrades at Ba Đình Square, decorative works and installation of stands have been largely completed.

Security, medical, environmental and logistical measures are in place to ensure absolute safety. Alongside the main ceremony, commemorative projects, knowledge competitions, social welfare programmes and patriotic emulation movements are also being organised nationwide, the commission reported.

General Secretary Lâm underlined the need for a high sense of responsibility, activeness and smooth coordination of authorities at all levels and sectors in the work.

He urged ministries, agencies and localities to adhere to the Central Steering Committee’s comprehensive master plan and ensure that all works are conducted in a solemn, efficient and focused manner, with seamless coordination between central and local levels.

The Party chief underscored that the commemorations must be thorough, secure and people-centred. Arrangements for receiving delegates, guests and the public must be thoughtful, with special attention to revolutionaries, war veterans, senior citizens and those with meritorious service, reflecting the gratitude of the Party and State, he stated.

As the celebration will attract a large number of people, especially domestic and international visitors, he asked Hà Nội, as the host, to be fully prepared, ensuring smooth organisation in terms of accommodation, transportation and participation in the festivities. Alternative plans must also be in place in case of adverse weather, he added. VNA/VNS