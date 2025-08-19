Politics & Law
Party chief attends handover ceremony of Tonkin Palace building

August 19, 2025 - 11:00
Completed in seven months, the restoration and construction project aims to preserve and honour the nation’s historical values, while creating an architectural symbol befitting the stature of the capital and the nation.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường conducted the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the newly restored Tonkin Palace, which will now house the Presidential Office headquarters, on August 19. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Tuesday attended a handover ceremony of the Bắc Bộ Phủ building – part of the restoration and construction project for the Presidential Office headquarters at No.2 Lê Thạch Street in Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội.

At the event, General Secretary Lâm, State President Lương Cường, and other leaders officially cut a ribbon to inaugurate the work, which is not only a significant historical witness of Hà Nội and the nation but also the place where President Hồ Chí Minh worked during the early days of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam.

Completed in seven months, the restoration and construction project aims to preserve and honour the nation’s historical values, while creating an architectural symbol befitting the stature of the capital and the nation.

With its renewed appearance, the building is expected to create green spaces, marking a fresh journey in delivering cultural and historical values to the Vietnamese people and the nation in the new era.

The Tonkin Palace was taken over by the Vietnamese force on October 9, 1954. It is currently the Government Guest House. It was formerly the Residential Palace of the Tonkin Governor during the French colonial times, built between 1918 and 1919. — VNS

