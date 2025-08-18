Bhutanese King, Queen start state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan arrived in Hà Nội on Monday, beginning their five-day state visit to Việt Nam, at the invitation of State President Lương Cường and his spouse.

Welcoming the delegation at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội were Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, among others.

Accompanying the King and the Queen are Most Venerable Sangay Dorji, Abbot of the Central Monastic Body; D.N. Dhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade; and Namgyal Dorji, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment; among others.

This will be the first state visit to Việt Nam by the King and Queen of Bhutan since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2012, marking an important milestone in bilateral relations.

Việt Nam and Bhutan enjoy a strong friendship. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Việt Nam has consistently valued its relations with Bhutan, regarding it as a pioneer in pursuing green growth and maintaining high “happiness” indicators. Meanwhile, Bhutan considers Việt Nam a priority partner for strengthening bilateral relations and is keen to learn from Vietnam’s development experience.

According to spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng, during the trip, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is scheduled to hold talks with State President Cường; meet with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn; as well as attend other important activities. — VNA/VNS