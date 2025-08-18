Party General Secretary calls on former senior leaders to inspire younger generations

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised the need for continued contributions from former senior leaders, calling on them to share their wisdom and experience to inspire younger generations, strengthen Party building at the grassroots level and help promote Việt Nam’s image abroad.

The Party chief was speaking on Monday in Hà Nội at a meeting with veteran revolutionaries, former members of the Party Central Committee and former leaders of Party commissions, agencies, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and central socio-political organisations.

The gathering was held to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–August 19, 2025) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945–September 2, 2025).

Participants shared valuable insights drawn from both practical experience and long-term strategic vision, reflecting their sense of responsibility and dedication to the Party and the nation. They voiced their appreciation for the Party and State’s historic policy directions and expressed confidence in Việt Nam’s future development.

In his address, Tô Lâm recalled the proud traditions of the August Revolution and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam in 1945, paying tribute to generations of Party members, soldiers and people across the country who had dedicated themselves to the revolutionary cause.

On behalf of the Party and State, he praised and recognised the significant contributions of former Central Committee members and senior leaders across different periods.

Reviewing the country’s journey over the past 80 years, he highlighted how Việt Nam had risen from a war-ravaged, underdeveloped agrarian country to a developing one with middle-income status and growing international standing.

This progress, he said, bore the imprint of generations of leaders whose political resolve, strategic vision and devotion to the people remained a lasting legacy.

The General Secretary stressed that today’s Việt Nam was entering a new era with the ambition of becoming a developed, high-income nation by the mid-21st century.

To realise that aspiration, he said, the Party and State would continue to rely on the intellectual contributions, experience and moral example of senior leaders who deeply understand the laws of development and have steered the nation through difficult challenges.

He also outlined priorities for the time ahead, including the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and preparations for the 14th Congress, with the goals of safeguarding peace and stability while driving rapid, sustainable national development and improving people’s livelihoods.

Although the former senior leaders were retired from direct leadership roles, Tô Lâm expressed confidence that they would continue to contribute through offering strategic advice, mentoring young officials, helping supervise Party building at the grassroots level and serving as bridges for people-to-people diplomacy.

With their wisdom and devotion, he said, they would remain 'soldiers on a new front' – the front of faith, intellect and experience.

He further noted that the current generation of leaders viewed inheriting the achievements of their predecessors as a great honour. They pledged to uphold and build on the values cultivated by earlier generations while continuing to innovate and adapt to new challenges.

"I believe that our senior comrades will continue to accompany us, contributing wisdom, experience and prestige to help the Party lead the country through all challenges towards a prosperous and happy Việt Nam," he said.

The General Secretary presented Party badges for 80, 75, 60, 55, 50, 45 and 40 years of Party membership to veteran revolutionaries and former senior leaders of the Party and State. Party and State leaders also handed new Party membership cards to former senior officials. — VNS