Vietnamese navy joins friendship parade in Malaysia

HÀ NỘI — Officers and sailors of frigate 016-Quang Trung and a delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy on August 17 took part in a street parade in George Town, Penang, Malaysia. The event was held as part of the third ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercise (AMNEX 3), hosted by the Royal Malaysian Navy.

The parade was attended by the Governor and senior officials of Penang state, the Commander of the Royal Malaysian Navy and heads of ASEAN naval delegations.

A total of 23 contingents joined the march, including flag bearers, naval crews, marching bands, reserve forces, naval cadets and veterans from Malaysia and other ASEAN countries. Local community bands and school groups also participated with music and performances, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The programme featured dynamic displays of the Royal Malaysian Navy's fast attack craft and helicopters.

Alongside Việt Nam’s 016-Quang Trung, participating vessels docking in Penang included Singapore’s RSS Vigour, Indonesia’s KRI Bung Tomo, Brunei’s KPD Darulaman, Myanmar’s UMS King Sin Phyu Shin, Thailand’s HTMS Krabi and the Philippines’ BRP Antonio Luna. Malaysia was represented by three vessels, namely KD Kedah, KD Lekiu and KD Lekir.

The parade served as a reminder of cherished cultural traditions, while highlighting the spirit of friendship among ASEAN navies.

It also underscored efforts to strengthen maritime cooperation, foster peace and enhance unity among ASEAN nations.

The event formed part of a broader series of activities organised by the Royal Malaysian Navy from August 16–21, including the 19th ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting (ANCM) and the ASEAN Fleet Review (AFR). — VNS