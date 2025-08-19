Politics & Law
Flag-hoisting ceremony marks 80th anniversary of August Revolution victory

August 19, 2025 - 10:15
Eight decades on, Việt Nam has overcome numerous challenges to emerge as a nation with growing strength, deepening international integration, and an increasingly recognised role and reputation on the global stage.
The honour guard march in review past the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Crowds of people gathered in front of President Hồ Chí Minh’s Mausoleum at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning to witness the national flag-hoisting ceremony that marked 80 years since the victory of the August Revolution in 1945.

The August Revolution of 1945 was a defining milestone in the nation’s history, opening a new era – that of national independence associated with socialism. From slavery, the Vietnamese people rose to become masters of their country and their destiny. Eight decades on, Việt Nam has overcome numerous challenges to emerge as a nation with growing strength, deepening international integration, and an increasingly recognised role and reputation on the global stage.

The flag-raising ceremony at Ba Đình Square is a national ritual. Since May 19, 2001, it has been performed daily at sunrise, regardless of weather conditions.

Proposed as a tribute to the country’s great leader, the ritual was approved by the Government in 2001, coinciding with the 111th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s birth. As a solemn national tradition, the ceremony draws citizens and international visitors alike, particularly during national holidays and major anniversaries. — VNA/VNS

 

 

