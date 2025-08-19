President's spouse, Bhutanese Queen tour Trấn Quốc Pagoda

HÀ NỘI — Bhutanese Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt, spouse of State President Lương Cường, paid a visit to Trấn Quốc Pagoda in Hà Nội on Tuesday to offer incense and discover the nearly 1,500-year-old spiritual landmark.

Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhã, abbot of the pagoda, briefed the guests on the history and unique architecture of Trấn Quốc Pagoda, regarded as the oldest in Thăng Long–Hà Nội and recognised by international media as one of the world’s most beautiful Buddhist sites.

The abbot also introduced the sacred Bodhi tree in the courtyard, propagated from the original Bodhi tree in Bodhgaya, India, under which the Buddha attained enlightenment. The tree was presented to President Hồ Chí Minh by Indian President Rajendra Prasad during his 1959 state visit to Việt Nam.

To mark the occasion, Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhã presented the Queen and the First Lady with prayer beads and artistically crafted Bodhi leaves.

Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck underlined that while Bhutan and Việt Nam are geographically distant and culturally different, both countries share a strong commitment to Buddhist values of peace, wisdom, compassion, and tolerance. She expressed her honour at visiting the ancient pagoda and her hope for future exchanges, including visits by Vietnamese monks to Bhutan.

As a token of friendship, the Queen offered the pagoda a hand-painted portrait of the Buddha and traditional Bhutanese incense.

The First Lady and the Queen then attended a Buddhist prayer ceremony at the main hall of Trấn Quốc Pagoda. — VNA/VNS