Home Politics & Law

State President hosts welcome ceremony for King and Queen of Bhutan

August 19, 2025 - 11:18
This is the first state visit to Việt Nam by the King and Queen of Bhutan since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2012, marking an important milestone in bilateral relations
State President Lương Cường and spouse greeted the King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and the Queen at the official welcome ceremony in Hà Nội on August 19. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt hosted a red-carpet welcome ceremony in Hà Nội on Tuesday for King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan, who are on a state visit to Việt Nam from August 18 to 22.

The ceremonial welcome included a military honour guard inspection, the playing of both countries' national anthems, and the presentation of flower bouquets by local children.

Following the ceremony, President Lương Cường and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck held talks, discussing orientations for future cooperation.

This is the first state visit to Việt Nam by the King and Queen of Bhutan since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2012, marking an important milestone in bilateral relations. It demonstrates the importance Bhutan attaches to the friendship and cooperation with Việt Nam, as well as to the latter's role and stature in the region. The visit also exemplifies Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations for peace, cooperation, and development.

Both sides have enjoyed a strong friendship since the establishment of diplomatic ties. Việt Nam has consistently valued its relations with Bhutan, regarding the latter as a pioneer in pursuing green growth and maintaining high “happiness” indicators. Meanwhile, Bhutan considers Việt Nam a priority partner for strengthening relations with and is keen to learn from Việt Nam's development experience.

High-ranking leaders from both countries have regularly exchanged congratulatory messages on important national anniversaries and maintain mutual visits at all levels. The countries' appointment of ambassadors shortly after establishing diplomatic ties gave strong momentum to bilateral cooperation.

Tourism is seen as a highlight of bilateral relations, with an increasing number of Vietnamese travellers drawn to Bhutan, known for its pristine landscapes, Buddhist heritage, and Gross National Happiness, and Bhutanese visitors showing growing interest in Việt Nam's people, heritage, and scenic attractions.

State President Lương Cường and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt, and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan for a commemorative photo at the official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội on August 19. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

While investment and trade cooperation remains modest, more and more Vietnamese businesses are coming to operate in Bhutan. Việt Nam currently maintains one registered investment project in the field of interior design and construction in Bhutan.

Both countries recognise significant untapped potential for enhanced cooperation in agriculture, tourism, culture, education, science and technology, digital transformation, and green development.

At multilateral forums, they have maintained close coordination and mutual support, particularly within the UN, ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), as well as in regional and international issues of mutual concerns. — VNA/VNS

State President Lương Cường and Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck reviewed the guards of honour. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
A view of the official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
