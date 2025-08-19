Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman meets with King of Bhutan

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Hà Nội on Tuesday afternoon as the former is leading a high-ranking Bhutanese delegation on a state visit to Việt Nam.

The visit, the first by a Bhutanese head of state, marks an important milestone in the relationship between the two countries. NA Chairman Mẫn highly appreciated the development of the bilateral relations, especially the harmony in core values, as both nations has attached importance to preserving traditional culture and prioritising people's happiness and close coordination in international forums.

The top legislator appreciated Bhutan's unique development model using the Gross National Happiness Index as a measure and its economic development strategy in parallel with preserving culture, and protecting the environment and human happiness.

Affirming that Việt Nam always attaches importance to and wishes to further deepen the friendly relationship with Bhutan, based on the foundation of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, he believed that the results of the King's visit will help the good cooperation between Việt Nam and Bhutan reach a new height.

NA Chairman Mẫn emphasised that the friendly relationship between Việt Nam and Bhutan, although only over a decade old, has achieved some good results, in which cooperation between the two countries' parliaments has made positive contributions, both bilaterally and at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

The Chairman affirmed that the Vietnamese NA highly appreciated the cooperation between the two legislative bodies of the two countries in recent times, especially through delegation exchanges and contacts at inter-parliamentary forums of which the two parliaments are members.

He extended his invitation to the Speakers of the National Council and the National Assembly of Bhutan to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time.

NA Chairman Mẫn suggested the two sides increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially delegations of high-ranking leaders of the parliaments, specialised committees, agencies and other mechanisms of NA deputies (female deputies, young deputies), exchange legislative and supervisory experiences, contributing to creating favourable conditions for the socio-economic development of each country.

He also proposed the two sides soon establish Friendship Parliamentarians Groups of the two countries. As the world is facing challenges, the NA Chairman suggested the two countries continue to closely coordinate. Việt Nam supports Bhutan's stance in protecting peace, stability and cooperation in South Asia and the world, he said.

The NA Chairman emphasised that Việt Nam, with its dynamically developing economy, is ready to strengthen cooperation with Bhutan in sectors such as logistics, tourism and high-tech agriculture. Việt Nam encourages businesses of the two countries to study the legal and policy frameworks of each nation and strengthen connections to increase bilateral trade turnover. The Vietnamese NA is committed to creating favourable legal and policy conditions to support investment and business activities of Bhutanese enterprises in Việt Nam.

The King of Bhutan expressed his pleasure in visiting Việt Nam on the occasion of the country's important events. He thanked the leaders of the Vietnamese Party, Government and NA for the warm welcome given to the delegation, expressed admiration for and congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic development achievements.

Appreciating the positive results of cooperation between the two countries in recent times and the outstanding achievements in the current socio-economic development and renovation of Việt Nam, the King believed that Việt Nam will successfully achieve the goal of becoming a developed country.

The King agreed with the NA Chairman’s proposals, including promoting the exchange of high-level delegations, including parliamentary delegations of the two countries, exchanging and sharing views and experiences. He invited the Vietnamese NA to send a delegation to visit Bhutan.

The two sides agreed to maximise the potential for cooperation between the two countries and prioritise the promotion of economic cooperation, especially in areas where both sides have strengths. The two sides also agreed to continue to closely coordinate and support each other at regional and international forums, increase information sharing, and coordinate stances on regional and international issues of mutual concern. VNA/VNS