Vietnamese State President hosts banquet in honour of visiting Bhutanese King

HÀ NỘI – State President Lương Cường and his spouse hosted a solemn banquet in Hà Nội on Tuesday evening in honour of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and the high-ranking delegation of Bhutan who are on a state visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming the Bhutanese guests to Việt Nam on the occasion of Việt Nam's 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, President Cường emphasised that the success of this visit will open up a new chapter in the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Bhutan.

Appreciating the pride-worth achievements that Bhutan has made in national development, he stated that Bhutan is one of the few countries that has achieved negative carbon levels, with forests covering more than 70 per cent of its territory, and is an inspiring story of a sustainable and harmonious development model, where people promote humility, community ethics and harmony between humans and nature.

The President affirmed that his talks with the Bhutanese King took place in a sincere, profound and positive atmosphere, discussing directions and measures to promote effective and substantive cooperation between the two countries in the coming time, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, culture, tourism, people-to-people exchange, connectivity and issues of mutual concern.

He believed that this historic visit by the King and Queen of Bhutan will create new momentum for the two countries to cooperate substantially, effectively, and for mutual benefit, for the happiness of the people, the prosperity of the two nations, contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.

For his part, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck expressed his appreciation for the warm and respectful welcome that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam have given to the delegation.

The King said that Việt Nam is especially admired by international friends for its strong will, solidarity, and courage, for its dedication to preserving heritages, and for its steadfast belief in the future.

He affirmed that after 80 years, the sacrifices of previous generations of Vietnamese people are not only remembered in memory, but also honoured in the extraordinary achievements that the Vietnamese people have built.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck also expressed his admiration and respect for President Hồ Chí Minh when visiting the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum at a time when the Vietnamese people are jubilantly celebrating the 80th anniversary of the founding of the country. He said that President Hồ Chí Minh’s vision continues to inspire not only the Vietnamese people, but also humanity around the world.

The King affirmed that despite being a small and distant nation, Bhutan has always shared the same spirit with Vietnamese friends, stressing his belief that historical heritage serves as a compass guiding both peoples toward a better future.

Emphasising that Bhutan is also known as the "Land of the Thunder Dragon", while Việt Nam is often known as the "Land of the Flying Dragon - Thăng Long", the King hoped that the dragons of the two countries will fly high together, being strong, confident, and eternal. VNA/VNS