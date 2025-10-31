Autumn Fair showcases strength of local brands

HÀ NỘI — After five days, the first Autumn Fair 2025 has affirmed its position as a major business and networking hub, where domestic and foreign enterprises found opportunities to expand markets, promote products, and showcase the strength of Vietnamese brands.

At the industrial equipment pavilion, the booth of Winci Vietnam Co., Ltd. remained busy throughout the event. According to sales executive Trần Hoài Đức, visitor numbers and sales far exceeded expectations, marking a sharp rise compared with previous months.

He noted that beyond boosting sales, the fair offered valuable brand exposure and strengthened customer recognition of Vietnamese products, giving the young enterprise greater confidence to scale up its operations and distribution network nationwide.

Winci Vietnam specialises in coffee machines for homes, offices and small cafés, priced between VNĐ10 and VNĐ15 million (US$380-570) – a more accessible range than imported brands. Đức emphasised that the company’s greatest gain from the fair was the chance to “sell a brand story” about a Vietnamese business striving to deliver quality, user-friendly products to local consumers.

A similarly vibrant atmosphere prevailed at the booth of HTC Co., Ltd., a producer of motorbikes and mechanical equipment. The firm reported hundreds of visitors, including dealers from India seeking import opportunities. Its representatives viewed this as a promising sign, suggesting that the fair not only expanded domestic customer bases but also opened new export prospects.

HTC attributed much of its success to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s professional organisation, which created a structured space for product display, business networking, live-streamed promotion and direct consumer engagement.

The company also ran promotional programmes offering discounts of up to two million Vietnam dong on new models and branded gifts to stimulate consumption and strengthen brand visibility. After five days, it achieved about seventy per cent of its sales target and expected to reach full results before the event concluded.

Beyond domestic businesses, the fair also attracted international exhibitors. In the agri-food zone, the booth of Kon Khmer Rice Company – a Cambodian rice distributor – drew constant attention.

Sales staff Đặng Khoa said the company sold around two hundred–two hundred fifty kilograms of premium fragrant rice daily, noting that many Vietnamese customers returned for repeat purchases. He viewed this as a positive sign for a first-time participant in Việt Nam and expressed hopes for two-way trade cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

Khoa said that Cambodian rice, known for its distinctive aroma and texture, caters to consumers seeking new culinary experiences. He added that Việt Nam’s open and quality-conscious market offered promising opportunities for long-term partnership with local distributors and supermarkets.

Through multiple perspectives, the Autumn Fair 2025 has proved more than a conventional exhibition - it has become a model for modern, sustainable and result-oriented trade promotion.

The fair gathered over three thousand booths from across Việt Nam and thirty-four countries, including many small businesses, cooperatives, and traditional craft villages that rarely access large markets.

The Autumn Fair 2025 is not merely a trade event but a measure of Vietnamese enterprises’ competitiveness in the era of integration and digital transformation. Each booth represented creativity, adaptability and the growing confidence of Việt Nam’s industrial sector — from coffee machines and domestic motorbikes to imported Cambodian rice — all contributing to a vivid picture of Việt Nam’s evolving trade landscape.

Behind this success is the active coordination of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, which has strategically shaped sustainable trade promotion platforms based on exhibitions and e-commerce. The fair also reflects the sector’s broader vision of developing a national “Made in Vietnam” brand rooted in quality, responsibility, and cultural identity. — VNA/VNS