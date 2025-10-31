Vicostone reports stable Q3 business results amid global trade challenges

HÀ NỘI — Vicostone JSC, a member of Phenikaa Group, has announced its business results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting steady performance and continued expansion despite global economic headwinds and trade disruptions.

The company reported revenue of nearly VNĐ925 billion (US$35.2 million) for the third quarter, bringing its total revenue for the first nine months of 2025 to more than VNĐ3 trillion ($116.4 million), equivalent to about 65 per cent of its full-year target.

Vicostone’s pre-tax profit reached VNĐ161 billion in Q3 and VNĐ609 billion for the nine-month period, fulfilling 62.4 per cent of its annual goal.

The company's inventories have been significantly optimised over the course of the year. As of the end of the third quarter, its inventory value stood at over VNĐ1.61 trillion, representing an 11 per cent decrease compared to the beginning of the year. This improvement highlights its strengthened inventory management and control, enhancing the efficiency of working capital utilisation while reducing storage and operating costs.

From January to September, Vicostone contributed over VNĐ264 billion to the State budget, up 34 per cent year-on-year.

The positive business performance reflects Vicostone’s continued resilience and adaptability amid global trade uncertainties. With a business model heavily reliant on exports, the company proactively identified market risks and implemented responsive measures to mitigate the impact of the US tariff policy.

Vicostone has focused on cost optimisation, effective supply chain management and the expansion of both core and emerging markets. The company has also strengthened its direct distribution systems in key regions while enhancing its global brand presence through trade promotion and marketing initiatives.

Internally, Vicostone has focused on production optimisation, flexible inventory management and supply chain control, securing more than 95 per cent of its input materials. These efforts have helped the company maintain competitiveness amid persistent global inflation and elevated raw material costs.

The company has also continued to prioritise research and development (R&D) as a cornerstone of its differentiation strategy. In the third quarter, Vicostone introduced 10 new quartz surface products in the US and Canadian markets, receiving strong positive feedback from customers and distributors. These innovations are expected to drive revenue growth in the final quarter of the year and reinforce Vicostone’s position as a global leader in engineered quartz surfaces. — VNS