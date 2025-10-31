Global energy resilience and independence outrank climate goals, Siemens study finds

HÀ NỘI — A resilient energy supply should be the top governmental priority among infrastructure transition goals, according to the Siemens Infrastructure Transition Monitor 2025.

The study reveals that senior executives and government officials now view national energy independence and proactive management of climate risks as rapidly growing priorities.

These findings reflect growing concern over global instability and its impact on energy markets and supply chains. As the use of energy becomes increasingly intertwined with geopolitics, governments are shifting their focus toward strengthening security, independence and preparedness alongside continued efforts to mitigate climate change.

Based on a survey of 1,400 senior leaders across 19 countries, the report highlights a clear evolution in global energy strategy: moving from a multilateral pursuit of clean energy toward one rooted in national resilience and regional production. The study finds that energy resilience is now seen as a critical enabler of the clean energy transition – not a trade-off against it.

“The infrastructure transition is entering a new phase whereby national energy security goals are overtaking global collaboration on decarbonisation," said Matthias Rebellius, managing board member of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure.

"As systems face mounting climate and energy disruptions, resilience is no longer optional -- AI, technology and digitalisation are now critical to this shift. They can empower organisations and governments to manage the complexities of renewable-based systems, ensure reliability and accelerate the clean energy transition to be smarter and more sustainable.” — VNS