President meets with top Chinese leader

GYEONGJU — President Lương Cường had a meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of China Xi Jinping in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on Friday on the sidelines of the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

President Cường congratulated China on the successful organisation of the fourth plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and commended the country’s achievements under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core. He conveyed the sincere regards and best wishes of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm and other key Vietnamese leaders to Party General Secretary and President Xi and Chinese leaders.

For his part, General Secretary and President Xi extended his regards to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other key leaders of Việt Nam, expressing his confidence that Việt Nam will successfully organise the 14th National Party Congress.

The two sides highly valued the positive progress in relations between the two Parties and the two countries in recent years. They agreed to further strengthen exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially high level, consolidate political trust, enhance substantive cooperation, and promote people-to-people exchanges, thereby fostering the stable, healthy and sustainable development of Việt Nam–China relations.

President Cường affirmed that the Party and the State of Việt Nam consistently view the development of ties with China as an objective necessity, a strategic choice, and a top priority in the country’s foreign policy.

He proposed that the two sides effectively implement upcoming high-level visits, enhance theory exchanges between the two Parties, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

Agreeing with the Vietnamese State leader's proposals, General Secretary and President Xi stressed that China attaches great importance to its relationship with Việt Nam and called on the two sides to further deepen Party-to-Party ties and promote the theory conference mechanism.

The top Chinese leader affirmed China’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam across all sectors.

The two leaders also exchanged views on issues at sea and regional and international matters of mutual concern, agreeing to continue properly managing and addressing differences to jointly maintain peace, stability, and development in the region. — VNA/VNS