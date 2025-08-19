Việt Nam, RoK law enforcement agencies step up cooperation

HÀ NỘI – Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang received Shin Jung Hoon, Chairman of the Public Administration and Security Committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK), in Hà Nội on Tuesday, discussing measures to boost cooperation between the two countries, particularly in law enforcement.

Minister Quang welcomed the committee’s delegation to visit the ministry on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945 – 2025).

The minister underlined that the recent state visit to the RoK by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse, accompanied by a high-level Vietnamese delegation from August 13-18, had been a great success, ushering in a new stage of bilateral relations. Both leaders reaffirmed that Việt Nam and the RoK are each other’s top partners across all fields, with security cooperation forming a key pillar of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

During the visit, Quang held productive discussions with leaders of Korean law enforcement bodies, including the National Police Agency and the Korea Coast Guard. The two sides agreed to implement cooperation more substantively through mechanisms such as the strategic security dialogue and the deputy minister-level police cooperation conference. Areas of focus will include strategic information sharing, joint efforts against transnational crime and non-traditional security threats, capacity building, and dissemination of legal information to citizens of both nations to minimise violations.

Quang thanked Shin and the Public Administration and Security Committee for enabling Korean law enforcement agencies to assist Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security with various projects and equipment. Among these is the forensic science capacity building project worth US$14 million, which has been implemented since 2017.

He stressed that amid complex global developments and emerging security challenges, Việt Nam and the RoK must continue to consolidate political trust and deepen cooperation across diplomacy, security-defence, economy, science-technology, labour, health, and education. Strengthening parliamentary exchanges and mutual support at regional and international forums will also contribute to advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Quang said he believes that Shin, with his role and influence, will continue to actively promote cooperation between RoK law enforcement agencies and Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security, ensuring that the partnership grows more effective and practical in the new period.

For his part, the Korean guest expressed his honour to visit Việt Nam on the 80th anniversary of the People’s Public Security Force, affirming that the RoK National Assembly, including his committee, will continue to back and foster law enforcement cooperation with Việt Nam, thereby reinforcing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. VNA/VNS