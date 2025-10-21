Hà Nội powers up tourism with record growth and events

HÀ NỘI As the year draws to a close, Hà Nội is intensifying its efforts to boost tourism with innovative products, major events and regional collaborations. The city aims not only to increase visitor numbers but also to strengthen its position as Việt Nam’s premier tourist hub – an appealing, cultured and distinctive destination.

In the first nine months of 2025, Hà Nội welcomed over 26 million visitors, a remarkable 24 per cent increase over the same period in 2024. Tourism revenue soared to nearly VNĐ98.4 trillion, reflecting a substantial 20 per cent rise from last year. These figures underscore the resilience of Hà Nội’s tourism industry and its capacity to rebound strongly following global challenges.

The city’s tourism infrastructure has seen significant expansion and enhancement. Hà Nội now boasts nearly 3,800 accommodation establishments, offering more than 71,000 rooms. With around 2,700 travel agencies and over 9,400 tour guides operating, a robust and professional service network is in place to meet the evolving demands of both domestic and international travellers.

Since the start of the year, Hà Nội has been a magnet for tourists, hosting major events such as the Hà Nội Tourism Gift Festival, promotional initiatives at the Việt Nam International Travel Mart (VITM), and celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2. The city also gained recognition at the Việt Nam Tourism Awards 2025, where numerous local entities were celebrated across 11 categories, covering travel, accommodation, transportation and dining.

Festivals and cultural events

In a bid to enrich its cultural tapestry, Hà Nội recently hosted the inaugural Cultures of the World Festival, jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Hà Nội People’s Committee. The vibrant event took place at the historic Thăng Long Imperial Citadel from October 10-12.

Looking ahead, Hà Nội has unveiled plans for the 2025 Thăng Long-Hà Nội Festival, scheduled from October 31 to November 9. The city has opted to forgo the 2025 Red River International Music Festival and the Masquerade Ball - Heritage Connection to ensure the highest quality for the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Festival.

Instead, it will feature a captivating art programme titled 'Eternal Moment' on November 8 at the Hà Nội Museum, showcasing Swiss composer Dominique Barthassat alongside local creative groups. The Hà Nội Puppetry Festival will also take place on the same day at Bà Kiệu Temple Flower Garden.

The 'Heritage Convergence' series at Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám will include traditional and contemporary music performances, a showcase of traditional crafts and an introduction to Hà Nội’s culinary culture. Visitors will also have the chance to engage in creative handicraft experiences.

Additionally, the city will host 15 cultural heritage performances across various wards and communes, featuring traditional dances such as Bài Bông from Phú Xuyên and the Thúy Lĩnh Ball Wrestling Festival from Hoàng Mai. New activities, including the 'Hà Nội thanh tân' painting exhibition, the 'Oh Hà Nội' art programme and educational exhibitions on heritage and the future, will also be introduced, alongside water puppetry performances.

Collaborations with cities such as Huế and Ninh Bình, as well as the embassies of China and South Korea, will enrich the festival with unique cultural showcases.

Commitment to sustainable development

As the year comes to a close, Hà Nội is committed to sustaining its growth momentum by enhancing management and service quality, aiming for a professional, sustainable and modern tourism landscape. The capital is focused on developing unique high-quality tourism products that resonate with both domestic and international trends, thereby building a distinct brand and enriching the tourist experience.

Regional tourism routes are being explored to create a seamless network between Hà Nội and neighbouring areas, diversifying options to encourage longer stays. The city is also leveraging digital platforms and social media to promote its vibrant tourism scene, showcasing a modern and dynamic image.

Moreover, Hà Nội is emphasising digital transformation within the tourism sector, working towards establishing a smart tourism ecosystem that standardises data and encourages tourism businesses to adopt cutting-edge technologies.

Training programmes aimed at enhancing human resources and promoting civilised tourism behaviour continue to be prioritised, significantly improving service quality in the process. Additionally, the city is investing in tourism infrastructure, ensuring it is modern and coherent, ultimately enhancing the overall experience for both domestic and international visitors.

As the peak tourist season approaches, Hà Nội stands poised to demonstrate its resilience and charm. With meticulous planning, a spirit of innovation and a strong foundation, the city is ready to shine as a leading destination in Việt Nam, promising an unforgettable conclusion to 2025. VNS