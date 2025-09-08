Tây Ninh accelerates tourism development with diverse strengths

TÂY NINH - Tapping into its strengths in historical and cultural tourism, eco-tourism, high-tech agriculture, border trade, sports and entertainment, Tây Ninh is rolling out key measures to attract visitors and make tourism a spearhead economic sector.

According to the plan, developing synchronised infrastructure and linking destinations within and beyond the province is a crucial factor.

The Tây Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with relevant agencies, is advising the provincial People’s Committee to call for social investment and encourage enterprises to invest in service infrastructure, especially in eco-tourism, community-based tourism, hotels, resorts and entertainment complexes.

The province is also pushing administrative reforms to create a favourable environment for large-scale trade and service projects.

In addition to infrastructure, Tây Ninh’s tourism sector is focusing on technology application and digital transformation.

Free wifi, digital maps, smart tourism portals, and chatbot support are being deployed to help visitors easily access information, book tickets, and connect with tours.

Moreover, bilingual signage, information centres, rest stops and modern customer services are being developed to enhance the travel experience.

The province emphasises inter-regional and international connectivity through inter-provincial and inter-regional routes; organising family trips, fairs, festivals and major events to promote its tourism potential and products.

Cooperation with HCM City, Đồng Nai, the Mekong Delta provinces and Cambodia is considered a solution to expand tourism offerings and increase international arrivals.

Currently, Tây Ninh has formed several prominent attractions regarded as “visitor magnets.”

Most notable is the Bà Đen Mountain National Tourism Area, a spiritual and eco-tourism hub being developed into an international destination with a modern cable car system, Asia’s tallest bronze Bodhisattva statue, and large-scale cultural and religious works.

Meanwhile, the Central Office for South Việt Nam Special National Historic Sites is being upgraded with 3D mapping technology to recreate historical events, and combined with Lò Gò - Xa Mát National Park to create a chain of heritage and eco-tourism products.

At Dầu Tiếng Lake, a project to develop forests and eco-tourism on Nhím Island promises to become a new highlight.

Tây Ninh is also developing community-based tourism models, farmstays, riverside tourism, and cultural experiences tied to traditional heritage, offering diverse options for visitors.

Festival tourism continues to receive investment, particularly at historical sites and intangible cultural heritage locations, to improve organisation quality and build a distinctive tourism brand for the province.

According to the Tây Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in its long-term strategy, the province aims to develop high-tech agricultural tourism linked with existing eco-tourism areas of the Đồng Tháp Mười region, such as Tân Lập Floating Village, the Endless Field Medicinal Plant Area, and river cruises on the Vàm Cỏ Đông.

Entertainment destinations like Mỹ Quỳnh Safari, Happy Land and Chavi Garden are also being invested in to diversify tourism offerings.

With these comprehensive solutions, Tây Ninh hopes tourism will become an attractive destination for domestic and international travelers, contributing significantly to the province’s socio-economic development in the new period. - VNS