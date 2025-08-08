Côn Sơn Kiếp Bạc: where history and spirituality converge

Hải Phòng City Côn Sơn Kiếp Bạc is a renowned historical, cultural and spiritual area, recently recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site. Along with its picturesque landscape, it offers a variety of attractive sightseeing and pilgrimage experiences.

The Côn Sơn Kiếp Bạc relics are located in Hải Phòng City, over 70km from central Hà Nội. Recognised as a Special National Heritage in 2012, this site is closely associated with notable generals and cultural figures like Trần Nhân Tông, Pháp Loa, Huyền Quang, Trần Hưng Đạo, and Nguyễn Trãi.

The area serves not only as a major centre of religious beliefs, but also as an important military stronghold guarding Thăng Long Citadel to the northeast. Its Côn Sơn Pagoda, dating back to the 13th and 14th centuries, was a centre of the Trúc Lâm Zen Buddhist sect, while Kiếp Bạc Temple, established at the military base of Vạn Kiếp by General Trần Hưng Đạo, has become a key place of worship for Đức Thánh Trần.

Enduring through history and gathering the cultural essence of various regions, Côn Sơn Kiếp Bạc has become a treasure trove of diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage, rich in content. It embodies the efforts, thoughts, intellect and emotions of generations of ancestors, who have diligently preserved and protected it to this day.

Côn Sơn Pagoda features statues from the Lê dynasty that stand up to three metres tall. Visitors will be amazed by the pathway paved with bricks, stretching under a centuries-old pine tree canopy intertwined with lush lychee trees.

Nguyễn Trãi Temple began construction in late 2000 and covers nearly 10,000sq.m at the foot of Ngũ Nhạc Mountain. The temple complex is embraced by the Côn Sơn stream flowing from north to south, winding gracefully through the landscape.

The main temple is backed by Tổ Sơn and flanked by the two mountain ranges of Ngũ Nhạc and Kỳ Lân. At its front, there is a large lake, reflecting the nearby Trúc Thôn and Phượng Hoàng mountains, while the An Lạc mountain range is visible in the distance.

Kiếp Bạc Temple is dedicated to Hưng Đạo Đại Vương Trần Quốc Tuấn. The name Kiếp Bạc combines two regions: Vạn Yên (Kiếp Village) and Dược Sơn (Bạc Village), making it an important relic within the Côn Sơn Kiếp Bạc heritage site.

The entire temple area is a prosperous valley surrounded by the Dragon mountain range on three sides, with Lục Đầu Giang on one side. In front of the temple, a grand gate with three majestic entrances welcomes visitors.

For over seven centuries, this heritage site has remained one of the major cultural and spiritual hubs of the country, deeply ingrained in the consciousness of the people.

Tống Trung Tín, chairman of the Việt Nam Archaeological Association, said he believes that the outstanding value of the Côn Sơn Kiếp Bạc heritage site lies in the influence of the powerful Trần dynasty. Known for its people-centred ideology as well as the philosophy and practices of the Trúc Lâm Zen sect, the dynasty is recognised as one of the most culturally prolific in Vietnamese history.

At the Côn Sơn heritage site, there is a tradition of combining the worship of Trúc Lâm Buddha with other deities as well as ancestors and national heroes. Kiếp Bạc Temple is dedicated to Trần Hưng Đạo, one of the immortal saints, the god of peace and protector of women. This belief has persisted through generations and remains a vibrant cultural tradition today.

The Côn Sơn Kiếp Bạc heritage site also features an organically developed cultural landscape, reflecting the integration of humans and the environment. This is evident in the selection of suitable natural locations for living and religious practices, the use of natural materials in construction and daily life (food, fuel and medicine) and a profound understanding of the natural environment in military contexts.

To honour the Côn Sơn Kiếp Bạc heritage site, the Côn Sơn Kiếp Bạc Autumn Festival is scheduled to take place from October 1 to 11. This year, the festival is expected to be held on a large scale, enhancing both ceremonial and celebratory aspects to honour and promote the outstanding values of the heritage site.

The region's "Culture, Tourism, Trade Promotion Week", lasting from October 7 to 11, will also be a significant highlight, promoting speciality products, spiritual tourism and heritage.

The Côn Sơn Kiếp Bạc Autumn Festival 2025 is not only an occasion to pay tribute to ancestors, but also demonstrates a commitment to preserving and promoting the values of this World Cultural Heritage site in modern life. VNS