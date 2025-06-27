Living with the locals

Among the stunning terraced rice fields of La Pán Tẩn commune, Mù Cang Chải District, Yên Bái Province, young locals are building a future rooted in tradition. Through homestays and community-based tourism, they share the soul of the Mông community with visitors.
Nestled in Chu Va 12 Village, within the Tam Đường District of Lai Châu Province, the peak was unveiled to adventurers just a few years ago. Standing at approximately 2,751m above sea level, Chu Va has quickly become a beloved destination for trekking enthusiasts, drawn by its untamed beauty, swirling clouds and captivating challenges.
Russian tourists are returning to Việt Nam in growing numbers, thanks to the resumption of direct flights and fresh travel promotions. From Hà Nội to Phú Quốc, more travellers are discovering Việt Nam’s stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and affordable prices.
Non Nước Cao Bằng UNESCO Global Geopark has steadily risen to fame as one of Việt Nam's premier destinations. Each year, countless tourists embark on journeys to conquer its rugged roads, revel in the spectacular mountainous landscapes and delve into the unique heritages that define this remarkable region.
The year 2025 is expected to mark a significant turning point for tourism in Central Việt Nam, as localities in the region simultaneously roll out large-scale, strategic initiatives aimed at redefining cultural experiences for holidaymakers.
When we arrived in the vast fields surrounding Angel Eye Mountain, a profound sense of awe and tranquility washed over me. Towering limestone peaks stood silently in the distance, while buffaloes, horses and cows wandered freely across the open landscape, completing a scene that felt both wild and wonderfully serene.