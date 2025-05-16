Royal palace researched

Authorities in Ninh Bình are planning to support further research on Vũ Lâm Palace within the Tràng An Tourism Complex in northern Việt Nam. The site was once a military base during the Trần Dynasty (1226-1400) and is also where King Trần Nhân Tông led a monastic life, founding the Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Zen sect in 1299.