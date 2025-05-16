Politics & Law
Royal palace researched

May 16, 2025 - 16:11
Authorities in Ninh Bình are planning to support further research on Vũ Lâm Palace within the Tràng An Tourism Complex in northern Việt Nam. The site was once a military base during the Trần Dynasty (1226-1400) and is also where King Trần Nhân Tông led a monastic life, founding the Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Zen sect in 1299.

 

