Royal palace researched

Authorities in Ninh Bình are planning to support further research on Vũ Lâm Palace within the Tràng An Tourism Complex in northern Việt Nam. The site was once a military base during the Trần Dynasty (1226-1400) and is also where King Trần Nhân Tông led a monastic life, founding the Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Zen sect in 1299.
When we arrived in the vast fields surrounding Angel Eye Mountain, a profound sense of awe and tranquility washed over me. Towering limestone peaks stood silently in the distance, while buffaloes, horses and cows wandered freely across the open landscape, completing a scene that felt both wild and wonderfully serene.
Quảng Bình, a majestic land of mysterious caves and breathtaking natural scenery, once again excites adventure travel enthusiasts with the challenge of ziplining over and rappelling down a feature known as Nightmare Sinkhole.
This March, visitors to Ngọc Chiến Commune in Mường La District will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of the sơn tra flower, also known as táo mèo (Docynia indica).
With its vast land resources, an extensive network of rivers, canals and mountains, and a flourishing agricultural sector, the south-central province of Bình Thuận has ideal conditions for developing agricultural and community-based tourism.
Along with infrastructure development, it is necessary to improve tourism product quality at the Măng Đen ecological tourism site in Kon Plông District, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, with priority given to agritourism, canopy tourism, and community-based tourism.