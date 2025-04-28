Thái Nguyên tourism season launches with exciting adventures

THÁI NGUYÊN The vibrant Thái Nguyên tourism season for 2025 officially kicked off with an exhilarating opening ceremony at Vạn Xuân Square, Phổ Yên City at the weekend.

Under the captivating theme "Experience the Land of Tea with Rich Identity" the event drew an enthusiastic crowd, including Hồ An Phong, deputy minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with local leaders and tourism representatives from across the nation.

In his keynote address, Nguyễn Thanh Bình, vice chairman of the Thái Nguyên Provincial People's Committee [Administration], highlighted the province's rich tapestry of history, culture, woven alongside revolutionary spirit. Thái Nguyên boasts over 1,000 historical and cultural relics, more than 300 speciality products and numerous traditional craft villages, set against stunning natural backdrops.

The 2025 tourism season aims to showcase Thái Nguyên's unique identity, while promoting cultural preservation and sustainable economic growth. Visitors will embark on unforgettable journeys to breathtaking sites such as Lake Núi Cốc - often dubbed the 'Hạ Long Bay on Land' - the Định Hóa National Special Monument, and the Thái Hải Ecological Ethnic Stilt House Village, recognised by the World Tourism Organisation as one of the 'Best Tourist Villages in the World'.

The opening ceremony was a spectacle of excitement, featuring hot air balloon displays, the vibrant 'Thái Nguyên's Aspiration to Rise' performance, a fair of local products and a delightful áo dài (traditional long dress) festival celebrating tea flowers. Traditional boat races and a tourist train from Hà Nội to Thái Nguyên added to the festive atmosphere.

Thái Nguyên is not just resting on its current tourism appeal and its globally-renowned tea, the province is actively implementing a comprehensive promotion strategy. This includes forging connections between tea cultural tourism and the Hà Nội - Thái Nguyên railway, enhancing the visitor experience. A recent tourism promotion conference in Hà Nội unveiled innovative tourism programmes and tea experience models in local craft villages, further enriching the journey.

In 2024, Thái Nguyên welcomed nearly 3.5 million tourists, generating sustainable livelihoods for thousands of local residents. With fresh initiatives and a commitment to innovation, the 2025 tourism season is poised to broaden Thái Nguyên's tourism market, significantly contributing to the province's socio-economic development.

In celebration, the province is also hosting a Culture, Sports, and Tourism Week running until April 30, featuring a plethora of exciting events. Highlights include exhibitions of Thái Nguyên's cultural and culinary treasures and a variety of national sports competitions, including yoga, martial arts and traditional boat racing. VNS