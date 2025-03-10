Kon Tum preserves environment amidst tourism boom at Măng Đen

KON TUM — As the number of tourists surge at Măng Đen ecological tourism site in Kon Plông district, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, local authorities are working to balance tourism development with environmental protection.

According to the district People’s Committee, visitor numbers have skyrocketed to 1.2 million last year from 600,000 in 2022, generating more than VNĐ420 billion (US$16.45 million) in revenue.

From the outset of this year, the destination has already welcomed more than 370,000 visitors, bringing in nearly VNĐ100 billion from accommodation, dining, and tourism services. This remarkable growth has significantly contributed to the district socio-economic development.

Chairman of the committee Đặng Quang Hà said that the increasing number of visitors to Măng Đen affirms its position as a clean, green and beautiful destination, renowned for its untouched nature and the hospitality of locals. He added that businesses and investors have played crucial roles in developing accommodation and resort services, and cultural experiences.

The district has attracted 77 development projects in 2024, covering over 5,000 hectares with total registered investment capital exceeding VNĐ30.33 trillion. Infrastructure improvements include enhanced road networks connecting tourist sites and upgraded internal transportation systems.

New offerings are being developed to improve tourist experiences, including a night-time economic area, Măng Đen market, community-based tourism villages, and ecological tourism.

Currently, the district boasts 139 accommodation facilities, including resorts, hotels, and homestays, with 1,250 rooms capable of serving over 6,000 guests daily. Room occupancy rates average 65-70 per cent, even surpassing 90 per cent during holidays and festivals.

Art performances at the local lodging facilities have shown positive signs as they not only help preserve traditional cultural values and attract visitors but also benefit ethnic minority groups. Vi Rơ Ngheo community-based tourism village earned over VNĐ250 million from hosting more than 1,000 tourists, providing significant incomes for local gong performers and their families.

However, rapid tourism growth presents significant challenges to sustainability. Local authorities are implementing strict land-use regulations, with dozens of cases of illegal construction addressed in 2024.

Ha said that along with infrastructure development, it is necessary to improve tourism product quality, with priority given to agritourism, canopy tourism, and community-based tourism.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Bạch Thị Mân underscored the need for enhanced state management and communications work, and investment attraction, particularly for the construction of 9-10 four and five star hotels by 2030 while preserving local cultural heritage.

Last month, the Măng Đen Tourism Association signed various Memoranda of Understanding with community-based tourism villages in Măng Đen town and Măng Cành and Vi Rơ Ngheo communes to popularise the images of the destinations among domestic and foreign visitors. Additionally, Hà said that the association will work to diversify tourism offerings, including marathon events and other competitions. — VNA/VNS