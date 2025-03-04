"Việt Nam - Travel to Love" tourism stimulus programme launched

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has rolled out the tourism stimulus programme 2025 with the theme "Việt Nam – Travel to Love", igniting fresh energy for Việt Nam's green economic sector.

This move aims to spotlight Việt Nam globally while luring travellers with irresistible perks, especially those from Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland. It is also meant to realise the Government’s Resolution on granting visa exemptions to citizens of these countries from March 1 to December 31, 2025, and another resolution to accelerate tourism growth.

New leverage

In 2024, Việt Nam welcomed around 17.5 million foreign tourists and catered to 110 million domestic travellers, raking in VNĐ840 trillion (US$33.6 billion) in revenue. Its tourism sector also garnered international acclaim, with Việt Nam being named the World’s Leading Heritage Destination for the 5th time, Asia’s Best Golf Destination for the 8th time, and Asia’s Leading Destination for the 6th time. Trà Quế vegetable village in the central province of Quảng Nam even earned a spot among UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages 2024.

“Our warm communities make Việt Nam safe, friendly, and unforgettable”, said Dr. Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, Director of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

The programme packs a punch with up to 50 per cent off accommodations, transport, dining, and entertainment nationwide. Iconic sites and scenic spots are slashing fees, making Việt Nam a budget-friendly gem. Airlines are jumping in, adding direct routes and extra flights to connect Việt Nam to the world.

Beyond traditional promotional activities, digital technology is being leveraged to boost tourism marketing. Khánh revealed that the VNAT will launch a dedicated tourism promotion platform, enabling firms to easily access updated information and promotional programmes. Social media and digital platforms will be fully tapped to showcase Việt Nam's allure to the world.

Bright prospects in 2025

Việt Nam's tourism sector is poised for a remarkable comeback, aiming to attract 22-23 million foreign visitors and serve 120-130 million domestic travellers in 2025. To achieve this, the focus will be placed on three key trends: green tourism, night tourism, and heritage tourism.

Localities are leading the way in eco-tourism with conservation-focused models. Six Senses Côn Đảo, with its sustainable design and marine ecosystem restoration programme, and Sơn Trà Nature Reserve in Đà Nẵng, offering educational courses on nature conservation, are prime examples. Eco-tours in Cát Bà have also received positive feedback from European and US visitors.

Night tourism is thriving, contributing around 20 per cent of Hà Nội’s total tourism revenue in 2024. Outstanding experiences include the "Decoding the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel" tour and the Hoả Lò Prison night tour.

Heritage sites like Hội An ancient city in the central province of Quảng Nam and Tràng An in the northern province of Ninh Bình keep pulling crowds with their timeless allure.

The goal of welcoming 23 million foreigners this year requires a growth rate of 25-30 per cent. Media expert Nguyễn Ngọc Sơn stressed that to compete effectively, Việt Nam needs to invest heavily in digital promotion. According to a report by Google and Temasek, international tourists now primarily search for information and book services via mobile apps and websites.

Phạm Hải Quỳnh, Director of the Asian Tourism Development Institute, stressed the need for Vietnam to streamline visa procedures, expand e-visa availability, and promote visa exemption policies and attractive destinations. Investments in transport infrastructure, accommodations, and services are also crucial to improving tourist experiences, he said.

Furthermore, Việt Nam should introduce incentive packages for visitors from visa-exempt countries and focus on sustainable tourism models like eco-tourism and community-based tourism, he recommended. — VNA/VNS