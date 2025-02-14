Plum blossom season, a romantic escape to Mộc Châu

SƠN LA — Nestled in Sơn La Province, Mộc Châu Plateau is a paradise for nature lovers and those eager to experience the breathtaking flower seasons of northern Việt Nam. Among its seasonal highlights is the mesmerising plum blossom season, which occurs every January and February, transforming the landscape into a stunning spectacle of pure white.

As spring approaches, Mộc Châu dons a pristine white coat, with plum trees blooming in unison. From the lush Nà Ka Valley to the serene Bản Áng pine forest and the heart-shaped tea hills, the area creates a picturesque tableau that embodies the spirit of the northwest.

Traditionally, plum blossoms in Mộc Châu bloom sporadically, but this year, favourable weather conditions have led to a magnificent simultaneous bloom. The clusters of large, white flowers, adorned with delicate yellow pistils, create a dreamlike atmosphere, especially when shrouded in the early morning mist.

“I’ve visited many places such as Sa Pa and Hà Giang, but Mộc Châu in spring is truly a masterpiece. The winding roads lined with hills of white plum blossoms, juxtaposed with stilt houses and pink peach trees, craft an incredibly romantic scene,” Thu Ngân, a tourist from Hà Nội said.

The plum blossom season not only provides a visual feast but also significantly boosts Mộc Châu’s tourism appeal. In Bản Pá and Tà Phình, plum gardens have become popular attractions, charging a modest entry fee of VNĐ30,000 (US$ 1.2) per person. This influx of visitors has dramatically increased local revenues, with some households earning as much as VNĐ30 million ($1,200) on peak days.

The owner of Mừng Hạnh plum garden in Chờ Lồng, Hoàng Thị Quý, noted that this year’s blossoms are particularly abundant. Recognising the season's allure, her family decided to remain open throughout the Tết holiday to welcome guests. Since the Lunar New Year began, her 7,000sq.m garden has seen daily visitors ranging from 300 to 500, with numbers doubling on weekends. This has resulted in a stable daily revenue of VNĐ2-3 million ($80 - 120), with even higher earnings during busy weekends.

The popularity of the plum blossom season extends beyond the gardens. Many homestays and hotels in the area are fully booked, with Đỗ Hợp, who offers stays, saying: “On weekends, nearly all homestays are at capacity. Tourists need to book one to two weeks in advance, and during holidays, at least three weeks ahead to secure a room.”

Unfortunately, some visitors arrive without reservations, scrambling for rooms, with some even resorting to sleeping on buses. Tour guide Nguyễn Thanh Hương said: “I receive dozens of calls daily from travellers looking for rooms and dining options. On peak days, finding a place to stay can be nearly impossible, prompting many to rely on friends or relatives in Mộc Châu for help.”

To enhance the experience and avoid crowds, guides recommend visiting Mộc Châu early in the week and departing early to fully appreciate the tranquil beauty of the area. Key flower-viewing spots include Nà Ka, Chờ Lồng, Mu Náu, Tân Lập, Bản Ôn and Pa Phách.

This year’s plum blossom season has not only attracted individuals but also invigorated the tour market. Many travel companies are launching short-term tour packages to cater to tourists eager for sightseeing and photography opportunities. Lê Bảo Yến, director of Lê Yến Travel Co., Ltd in Hà Nội, said: “We are currently offering two main tour products, a day tour for plum blossom check-ins and a two-day weekend tour. Both packages are fully booked until February 15.”

According to the Mộc Châu Town People’s Committee, during the Lunar New Year holiday from January 25 to February 2, the plateau welcomed 105,000 visitors, generating over VNĐ136 billion ($5.4 million) in revenue. Currently, Mộc Châu attracts an average of 15,000 to 20,000 visitors daily, placing significant strain on local services.

Recognising the tourism potential of the plum blossom season, local authorities are encouraging residents to expand their plum orchards while supporting garden owners in enhancing and maintaining their properties. Mộc Châu is also diversifying experiential offerings, from garden visits to indigenous cultural activities. The government collaborates with communes to promote the beauty of plum blossoms across social networks, aiming to attract tourists from near and far.

Beyond the enchanting Nà Ka plum valley, Mộc Châu boasts numerous other idyllic locations, including Bản Áng pine forest, a stunning glass bridge and welcoming homestays, all complemented by the warmth of the local people. Visitors can immerse themselves in the unique cultural heritage of the ethnic minorities in the region.

Moreover, Mộc Châu is committed to developing sustainable tourism that preserves its natural landscapes while reviving traditional festivals unique to the local ethnic groups.

The Vice Chairwoman of the Mộc Châu Town People's Committee, Nguyễn Thị Hoa, said: “Our efforts not only help preserve cultural identity, but also create unique tourism products that appeal to international tourists.

“The local area is actively implementing a strategy to promote Mộc Châu tourism through online and social media, aiming to showcase its distinctive destinations and experiences. We are also focused on building a strong image and quality service brand to inspire confidence in travellers.” VNS