Home Travel

Attracting global tourism

January 07, 2025 - 19:03
Việt Nam's tourism has seen an incredible recovery from the pandemic. Last year, the country received 17.5 million foreign tourists. Let’s join Việt Nam News reporters to chat with some visitors about why they keep returning to Việt Nam. Let’s see how the tourism sector strives to refresh itself.

HCM City Tourism Week 2024 begins

The fourth HCM City Tourism Week 2024 commenced on Thursday (December 5), showcasing a diverse array of tourism, sports, and musical activities, as well as promotional initiatives across all districts of the city, including Thủ Đức City.
Vietnamese company wins World’s Best Green Cruise Line award

Việt Nam’s Grand Pioneers Cruise operating on Hạ Long Bay by the Việt Thuận Group beat 19 other nominees from Germany, Italy, Norway, France, Ecuador, Sweden, the UK and the US, to win the award, which will be presented at the annual World Cruise Awards taking place in Madeira on Sunday.

