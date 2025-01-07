Attracting global tourism

Việt Nam's tourism has seen an incredible recovery from the pandemic. Last year, the country received 17.5 million foreign tourists. Let’s join Việt Nam News reporters to chat with some visitors about why they keep returning to Việt Nam. Let’s see how the tourism sector strives to refresh itself.
The fourth HCM City Tourism Week 2024 commenced on Thursday (December 5), showcasing a diverse array of tourism, sports, and musical activities, as well as promotional initiatives across all districts of the city, including Thủ Đức City.
Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by the fresh air and stunning vistas of the hydroelectric lake area. The hamlet offers a glimpse into the vibrant culture of the Mường Ao Tá people, characterised by traditional stilt houses, ethnic cuisine and the warmth of local hospitality.
Việt Nam’s Grand Pioneers Cruise operating on Hạ Long Bay by the Việt Thuận Group beat 19 other nominees from Germany, Italy, Norway, France, Ecuador, Sweden, the UK and the US, to win the award, which will be presented at the annual World Cruise Awards taking place in Madeira on Sunday.
The Việt Nam Railways Corporation (VNR) has recently welcomed 400 Chinese tourists entering Việt Nam through the Lào Cai International Border Gate on the first charter train under a cooperation programme between the Lào Cai Department of Tourism and VNR.
Topics to be discussed on the day include national and local policies to foster rural tourism development, empowering and engaging local communities in tourism initiatives, and developing products, promoting innovation, and facilitating market access for rural destinations.