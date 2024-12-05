HCM City Tourism Week 2024 begins

HCM CITY — The fourth HCM City Tourism Week 2024 commenced on Thursday (December 5), showcasing a diverse array of tourism, sports, and musical activities, as well as promotional initiatives across all districts of the city, as well as Thủ Đức City.

The week-long event is organised in celebration of the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national reunification in 2025.

The inaugural ceremony, held at the iconic Bến Thành Market, featured over 80 ambassadors from various sectors, including tourism, music, and fashion, who have emphasised the vibrant atmosphere of HCM City.

Thủ Đức City and 21 districts have planned over 80 associated activities, including an interactive augmented reality (AR) trivia game centred on local culture and history.

From December 5 to 8, the main stage at Bến Thành Market will host performances that blend traditional and contemporary elements, including a showcase of the traditional áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) and themed musical evenings.

The Department of Tourism has announced a programme aimed at bolstering tourism in anticipation of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national reunification, with results to be disclosed later this year.

The event will culminate with a parade of electric vehicles and bicycles, promoting Tourism Week in the downtown area.

As part of the Tourism Week, the seventh Techcombank HCM City International Marathon is anticipated to be the largest running event in Việt Nam, taking place from December 6 to 8 in front of the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

The marathon is expected to attract a significant number of participants, as demonstrated by the 15,000 runners who participated in 2023, and serves as the largest charity event in the country.

Tourism promotion initiatives

HCM City has held various tourism promotion events domestically and internationally so far this year to draw both domestic and international tourists.

These events included the HCM City Áo Dài Festival in March at Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street and various city attractions, celebrating the traditional long dress.

The HCM City Tourism Festival in April at September 23 Park featured performances and a fair with over 200 booths showcasing tourism and culinary options.

The River Festival in May at Saigon and Hiệp Phước Ports aimed to promote river tourism and celebrate Southern Vietnamese culture.

The HCM City International Tourism Expo took place in September at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, featuring 500 booths and fostering connections among Mekong sub-region countries.

The city has also organised several overseas tourism promotions in Germany, Australia, the US, Singapore, and the UK to attract international visitors.

The Department of Tourism is developing policies to attract international MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) groups to the southern economic hub.

The city has implemented a collaborative tourism project with 13 Mekong Delta provinces to showcase 126 local attractions in the city and the Mekong Delta region.

A tourism cooperation plan with the southeastern region is also underway, focusing on eco-friendly travel routes to attract international visitors.

The city welcomed over 4.6 million foreign visitors in the first ten months, up nearly 13 per cent year-on-year, according to the Department of Tourism.

Domestic tourist numbers reached over 30.9 million, up 1.3 per cent year-on-year, contributing to total tourism revenue of VNĐ156.7 trillion, up 11.9 per cent year-on-year, according to the department. — VNS