Đồng Tháp prioritises forest ecosystem protection

ĐỒNG THÁP - The Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp places great importance on protecting forest ecosystems linked to sustainable tourism development.

Gáo Giồng Melaleuca Forest, located in Gáo Giồng Commune in Cao Lãnh District, spans thousands of hectares and boasts a diverse ecosystem of flora and fauna.

Efforts to protect this "green lung" and its many species of wildlife while promoting ecotourism have successfully attracted numerous visitors in recent years.

With over 1,500 ha of forest, including about 1,200 ha of melaleuca trees, the management board has emphasised minimising the use of chemicals to protect the environment.

They also ensure effective fire prevention and control during dry seasons.

Through various initiatives, local residents are engaged in forest protection, forming eight fire prevention teams comprised of nearly 100 members.

The board has also implemented measures to safeguard bird populations that inhabit the forest.

Awareness campaigns discourage hunting migratory birds in fields and the forest area, creating a safe environment for nesting and feeding.

As a result, Gáo Giồng has become a haven for approximately 100 bird species, including rare species like the Asian openbill stork, which is listed in Việt Nam’s Red Book as critically endangered.

Capitalising on its pristine beauty and rich biodiversity, Gáo Giồng Ecotourism Area has been open to visitors since 2003.

Attractions include bird-watching from observation towers, scenic boat tours through the forest’s waterways, and walks along the forest's iconic 7km bamboo path.

Seasonal highlights include blooming lotus and water lilies, with visitors enjoying rustic local specialties such as grilled snakehead fish and sour fish soup.

In 2024 alone, the ecotourism area has so far welcomed about 20,000 visitors, including international tourists.

The Gáo Giồng Ecotourism Area's Management Board plans to further enhance the site with sustainable initiatives, ensuring tourism activities preserve the forest's natural beauty and biodiversity.

To promote sustainable forest management and harness ecotourism's potential, Cao Lãnh District has proposed the Gáo Giồng Ecotourism Development Plan (2024–2030).

The plan aims to establish tourism as a key economic driver while adhering to principles of environmental protection.

Covering 677 ha, the project will feature nine functional zones, including four tourism routes with accommodation, dining, and entertainment services.

With an investment of over VNĐ786 billion (US$30.9 million), including socialised funding, the project aims to attract over 40,000 visitors annually by 2030, including 12,000 staying overnight, 30 per cent of whom are international tourists.

The plan is expected to generate over VNĐ24 billion in tourism revenue annually, create 1,000 jobs, and contribute to local conservation efforts.

Đồng Tháp Province’s commitment to sustainable tourism exemplifies how protecting natural resources can go hand in hand with promoting regional development and community well-being. VNS