Party chief praises dedication, sacrifices of public security forces

HÀ NỘI — The efforts, dedication and sacrifices of each officer in the public security forces have yielded positive results for the people, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said as he attended a national emulation event for the sector on Monday.

The event was held to commemorate 80 years since the traditional day of the People's Public Security Forces and 20 years since the All People Protecting National Security movement, both on August 19.

Speaking at the event, the Party chief said that this occasion was an opportunity to review achievements and share experiences from across the People’s Public Security Forces.

Emulation campaigns in the sector had introduced thousands of outstanding individuals who demonstrated courage, innovation and dedication.

Their notable achievements include 44 units and individuals awarded or posthumously awarded the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, 78 Military Exploit Orders, 735 Feat of Arms Orders, 59 Labour Orders and more than 3,000 Fatherland Protection Orders, among others.

On the 80th anniversary of its founding, the People's Public Security Forces were also awarded the Gold Star Order, the highest decoration awarded by the Vietnamese Government, for the fifth time.

Lâm noted that in recent years, through the emulation movement for national security, public security officers had consistently upheld their sense of responsibility to the Party, the State and the people.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, he commended the units and individuals honoured at the event, as well as all officers and soldiers of the public security forces who continuously contribute to national security, public order and the stable lives of the people.

The Party chief also expressed appreciation for those who had been injured or fallen in the line of duty and volunteered to serve in hardship, stressing that the spirit of striving for national security lies in every individual’s heart, thought, action and daily tasks.

He called for continued efforts to improve personnel allocation and livelihoods for every officer and soldier, particularly policies and benefits for those who are responsible for maintaining public order and security.

He also urged further measures to effectively promote the nationwide movement for safeguarding national security and to recognise, honour and replicate exemplary models and good deeds, thereby fostering national pride and revolutionary tradition.

Continuous self-improvement among soldiers and officers would contribute to building a transparent, strong, disciplined, elite and modern public security force that plays a key role in building and defending the nation in the new era.

The General Secretary expressed his hope that, building on the glorious 80-year tradition and with solidarity, discipline and dedication to the country and people, the people’s public security forces would continue to overcome all challenges and excellently accomplish every task entrusted to them by the Party, the State and the people.

At the event, Lâm presented gifts to the family of the late Lieutenant Colonel Đặng Anh Quân, former head of the fire prevention and rescue police team of the then-Cầu Giấy District Police Department, who sacrificed his life while on duty in August 2022.

Along with the Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang, the Party General Secretary also presented gifts to exemplary individuals within the public security forces and officers maintaining public order at the grassroots level. — VNS