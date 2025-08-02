Politics & Law
Việt Nam extends sympathy to China over flood losses

August 02, 2025 - 11:15
Torrential rains and flooding across northern China have killed dozens of people in Bắc Kinh and surrounding areas. XINHUA/VNA Photo 

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on August 1 sent a message of sympathy to Chinese Premier Li Qiang following severe flooding in Beijing and surrounding areas that caused heavy casualties and damage.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn also conveyed sympathy to Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. — VNS

 
 
 

Deputy PM, FM receives Cambodian ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn called for joint efforts to ensure the success of the 21st meeting of the Việt Nam–Cambodia Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation in Cambodia and the 13th conference on cooperation and development between border provinces.
President Lương Cường to pay State visits to Egypt, Angola

Việt Nam and Egypt established diplomatic relations on September 1, 1963, and have maintained a tradition of friendly ties over the years. Meanwhile, Việt Nam and Angola established diplomatic relations on November 12, 1975. Việt Nam was the second country in the world to recognise Angola’s independence, doing so just one day after its declaration.

