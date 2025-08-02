Việt Nam extends sympathy to China over flood losses

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on August 1 sent a message of sympathy to Chinese Premier Li Qiang following severe flooding in Beijing and surrounding areas that caused heavy casualties and damage.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn also conveyed sympathy to Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. — VNS