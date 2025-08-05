Vietnamese President visits museum dedicated to late Egyptian leader

CAIRO — State President Lương Cường and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt visited the Gamal Abdel Nasser Museum in Cairo on August 5 afternoon as part of the Vietnamese leader's state visit to Egypt.

President Cường expressed his deep admiration for the great contributions of late President Gamal Abdel Nasser to the history of Egypt, as well as the special affection he had for late President Hồ Chí Minh and the people of Việt Nam.

In the guest book of the museum, the President wrote he is deeply moved to see the portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh, personally signed and gifted to President Gamal Abdel Nasser. He affirmed that it is a profound testament to the friendship between the two great leaders and the solidarity between the peoples of Việt Nam and Egypt.

President Cường also expressed his belief that the values and ideals of the late Egyptian leader will continue to serve as a guiding light for future generations, thus strengthening friendship and mutual understanding among nations, including between Việt Nam and Egypt.

This is a special cultural and historical work in Egypt, which is exclusively dedicated to commemorating and honouring the life and career of late President Gamal Abdel Nasser – one of the most influential political figures in the Arab world in the 20th century.

The museum offers a profound insight into the life of President Nasser – from his youthful years and his participation in the revolution, to his far-reaching political decisions that had influenced both region and world. He was also a great source of inspiration for national liberation movements in many "Third World" countries.

Among the exhibits is a portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh that he presented to President Nasser in the early 1960s when the two nations began diplomatic relations and was later carefully preserved by the Egyptian leader in his family’s collection. — VNA/VNS