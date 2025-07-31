Vietnamese, Japanese communist parties enhance cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for Tanaka Yu, vice chairman of the Presidium and acting head of the Secretariat of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee.

At the event, the Vietnamese official described the Japanese delegation’s visit to Việt Nam to engage in the 11th theoretical exchange on building peace and ensuring human rights in the new world context as a testament to the close cooperation between the two Communist Parties.

Tú laid stress on the long-standing solidarity and friendship between the two parties, expressing gratitude for the JCP’s support during Việt Nam's past struggle for independence and national reunification, as well as in the country’s current socialist construction and development. He expressed his confidence that the JCP will successfully implement the resolution adopted at its 29th congress, further expanding its prestige and position in Japan.

He highlighted the substantive progress in Việt Nam–Japan relations across multiple sectors and all channels of Party, State and parliament since both countries elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World. He emphasised that the annual theoretical exchanges between the two parties have become a highlight of the bilateral cooperation, while proposing key areas to intensify the ties between the two parties and states in the coming time.

Tú underscored support for further developing and deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and called for the Japanese Government’s assistance to help Việt Nam achieve its industrialisation and modernisation goals as well as build an independent and self-reliant economy.

Additionally, he told his guest that 2025 is a pivotal year for Việt Nam, laying the groundwork for a new era – that of the nation’s rise. With sound policies and determination from the Party and the whole people, Việt Nam has carved out significant achievements, including maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring political security and social order, enhancing national capacity and international standing, and intensifying anti-corruption efforts alongside reforms to streamline the political apparatus for greater efficiency.

The Japanese party official congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable, all-round achievements in recent times. Recalling the history of the ties between the CPV and JCP since the 1960s, Tanaka praised the significance of Việt Nam's August Revolution in 1945 and the 1975 Great Spring Victory, which, he said, inspired oppressed peoples worldwide in their struggles for freedom. He expressed confidence that under the CPV’s leadership, Việt Nam will successfully implement the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and deliver on the set growth targets.

Tanaka Yu reaffirmed the JCP’s commitment to peace and development in the region and the world, noting that throughout its century-long history, the party has consistently opposed war and supported peace while building solidarity with neighbouring countries. He expressed eagerness to continue collaborating with the CPV on peace-building initiatives and working towards a nuclear-weapon-free world.

He also briefed Tú on the JCP’s recent activities and expressed gratitude for the invitation to attend the 80th National Day celebrations. He wished the CPV great success in organising its 14th National Congress in 2026. — VNA/VNS