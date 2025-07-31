NA Chairman returns to Hà Nội, concluding trip to Switzerland

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Hà Nội on Thursday morning, concluding their working trip to attend the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and bilateral activities in Switzerland.

During the trip, NA Chairman Mẫn attended the opening ceremony and delivered an important speech at the general debate of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

In his remarks, the top Vietnamese legislator emphasised that now more than ever, parliaments, as representatives of the people's voice, have a responsibility for pioneering in promoting multilateralism and contributing to ensuring peace, justice, and prosperity for all.

He also proposed several directions for parliamentary cooperation in the time ahead, including increasing dialogue and trust-building, promoting justice and equality, taking action for the environment and sustainable development, and enhancing international inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Mẫn affirmed that as an active member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Vietnamese NA remains strongly committed to multilateralism and parliamentary cooperation. He called on all parliaments around the world to seek common ground, overcome differences, and work together to build a future where all people can live in peace, justice, and prosperity.

On this occasion, the NA Chairman and members of the Vietnamese delegation held dozens of meetings and exchanges with leaders of foreign parliaments and the United Nations. These activities helped strengthen mutual understanding and political trust, particularly at the high level, thereby helping deepen and broaden Việt Nam's collaboration with other countries, especially through the parliamentary channel.

In Geneva, the top legislator met with President of the Swiss National Council Maja Riniker and President of the Swiss Council of States Andrea Caroni, who both expressed their strong support for resuming negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), of which Switzerland is a member, within 2025. The two sides also shared experiences in legislation, supervision, and decision-making on major national issues.

The NA Chairman also delivered the opening remarks at a seminar on developing and operating an international financial centre and recommendations for Việt Nam; received the President of the Switzerland–Việt Nam Friendship Association; and met with staff of Việt Nam's representative agencies and the Vietnamese community in the Central European country.

With a wide range of substantive and meaningful activities, the top legislator’s working visit to Switzerland was a resounding success in all aspects, leaving a strong impression of Việt Nam's and its NA’s active and practical contributions, as well as growing role and position in addressing global issues. — VNA/VNS