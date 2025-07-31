Việt Nam–Australia Centre helps strengthen policy, leadership links

HÀ NỘI — The 6th meeting of the Việt Nam–Australia Centre (VAC) Steering Committee was held in Hà Nội on Thursday, to review past activities and discuss future directions.

The event was co-chaired by Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member and President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), and Australian Ambassador Gillian Bird.

In his remarks, Thắng noted that after three years of operation, the VAC has proven highly effective, not only in training Việt Nam's future leaders but also in organising joint research activities and scientific forums.

He said the cooperation programme between the two countries is on the right track and has yielded positive and notable results. He stressed the need to review past outcomes, identify areas for adjustment and improvement, and draw lessons to enhance future effectiveness.

Thắng called for greater integration of central-level programmes, particularly strategic leadership training courses, with support for local development. He said that the VAC is also expected to expand its scientific research and policy consultation activities in the time to come, including contributions to the drafting of documents for the 14th National Party Congress.

For her part, Bird expressed pride in Australia’s partnership with the HCMA and relevant Vietnamese ministries and agencies, and affirmed her hope to continue close cooperation with the centre over the next three years.

According to the diplomat, the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects the shared trust and aspirations of both countries for the future of their relationship. One of the six key pillars of the relations is knowledge building and people-to-people links, including initiatives like the VAC.

Representatives of the VAC executive board presented a summary report, highlighting key achievements, lessons learned, and findings from an independent evaluation in the last three years. Members of the Steering Committee shared expert insights, provided updates from partner agencies, and discussed plans for the next phase of the VAC.

The meeting once again reaffirmed the role of the VAC as a flagship initiative within the framework of the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The centre will continue to contribute to strengthening the capacity of Việt Nam's future leaders and managers; promoting reform in public areas and sustainable development; and deepening institutional linkages and mutual understanding between Việt Nam and Australia.

The VAC was established under the Joint Statement by the Prime Ministers of the two countries during the Australian Prime Minister’s official visit to Việt Nam in 2019, and officially began operations in June 2022. With a total budget of AUD28 million (over US$18 million) funded by the Australian government for the 2022-2026 period, the centre is a strategic initiative aimed at developing leadership capacity, supporting policy development, and promoting bilateral cooperation.

Since its launch, the VAC has organised 53 events, attracting the participation of over 6,000 Vietnamese leaders and officials. Participants and partners involved in its activities have applied newly acquired knowledge and skills to their leadership, management, and international integration practices. They have also launched innovative initiatives and established new cooperative ties with Australian organisations. — VNA/VNS