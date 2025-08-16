Party chief pens article commemorating 80 glorious years of Việt Nam People's Public Security Force

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam General Tô Lâm has written an article about the Việt Nam People's Public Security Force on the occasion of its 80th traditional day (August 19, 1945-2025).

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) introduces a translation of the article.

80 YEARS – GLORY OF VIỆT NAM PEOPLE'S PUBLIC SECURITY FORCE

by General Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam

1. The 80 years of building, fighting and growing have affirmed the revolutionary nature and undaunted combat strength of the People's Public Security Force – an important and trustworthy armed force of the Party, the State and the people. The history of the Việt Nam People's Public Security Force is heroic, the tradition of the Việt Nam People's Public Security Force is glorious, and the achievements of the Việt Nam People's Public Security Force are immense, contributing significantly to the pride-worthy history of the Vietnamese people, leading the Vietnamese revolution to overcome all challenges and achieve continuous victories.

Since its inception, as well as during the two resistance wars against French colonialists and US imperialists, the People's Public Security Force has always kept the blood-and-flesh ties with the people, and closely coordinated with the People's Army and other forces, sectors and administrations at all levels to play the core and pioneering role on the frontline to defend security and order, protect the achievements of the revolution, safeguard the Party, the people and the socialist regime, and fight and suppress all types of crimes for the peaceful and happy life of the people, making many silent but extremely glorious achievements and feats, and significantly contributing to the struggles for national liberation and national reunification.

During the cause of Đổi mới (Renewal), industrialisation, modernisation and proactive integration into the world, the People's Public Security Force has been an exemplary pioneer in effectively implementing the Party's guidelines and the State's laws and policies. It has made constant efforts, maintained solidarity and unity, and joined hands to overcome all difficulties and challenges to, together with the entire Party, people and armed forces, firmly protect security and order, defend the socialist Fatherland, actively participate in socio-economic development, care for people's lives, and continuously contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.

In any conditions and circumstances, the People's Public Security Force has always upheld the spirit of dedication, staying ready to sacrifice for the sake of the country and the people. There have been tens of thousands of bravery examples who laid down to safeguard national security and ensure social order and safety, or worked day and night to fulfill their tasks well. Every feat, every achievement, every good person and good deed, every effort of public security officers and soldiers have helped ensure the country's peace and stability are firmly maintained, discipline and law are respected, and the lives, property and peaceful life of the people are protected, thus beautifying the glorious heroic tradition of the People's Public Security Force, and building and consolidating the people's trust, love and attachment to the Party, the State and the People's Public Security Force.

The loyalty, sacrifice and great dedications by generations of people's public security officers and soldiers during the nation's revolutionary cause have won recognition, high evaluation, as well as many noble titles and rewards from the Party, State and people, lighting up the epic of revolutionary heroism crystallised by the absolute loyalty to the country, the wholehearted care for the people, the pure revolutionary nature and the brave sacrifice of generations of people's public security officers and soldiers in the arduous and challenging fight for the Fatherland's security and for the people's peaceful and happy life, forever being a source of pride of the Vietnamese Party, State, people.

The great achievements over the past 80 years are made thanks to several factors. First, the Việt Nam People's Public Security Force is always under the absolute, direct, and comprehensive leadership of the Party in all aspects, holds the nature of the Vietnamese working class, "only knows that as long as the Party exists, the force exists", and always strives and sacrifices for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland, for national security, social order and safety, and the peaceful and happy life of the people. Second, the force shares blood-and-flesh bonds with the people, serves the people, and relies on the people to work and fight. "Staying awake so the people can sleep soundly, standing guard so the people can enjoy their leisure, and taking the people’s joy and happiness as the very purpose of its life" is the source of strength for the People's Public Security Force to excellently fulfil all tasks entrusted by the Party, the State, and the people. Third, the People’s Public Security Force has closely coordinated and cooperated with the People's Army, law protection agencies, all-level authorities and sectors, mobilising the combined strength of the entire political system in the cause of safeguarding security and order. Fourth, generations of officers and soldiers have not been afraid of hardships or sacrifices, but stayed brave, resourceful, creative and clever in the struggle to protect security and order, becoming a "steel shield" and a "precious sword"; they have taken the lead in implementing the Party and State's policies and guidelines, performed the function of "going ahead to pave the way" and been assigned with the mission of directly protecting the Party, which requires public security officers and soldiers make even stronger efforts. Fifth, international solidarity and cooperation have also contributed to the invincible strength of the Việt Nam People's Public Security Force.

2. Our entire Party, people and army are striving to implement the Party's strategic policies with the determination to firmly lead the country into a new era, the era of development, prosperity and well-being. The revolution of "re-arranging the country", with the simultaneous operation of two-tier local administrations in 34 provinces and cities across the country, opened up a new development space and fresh momentum for growth, while also posing new requirements for the task of safeguarding security and order.

In the era of nation’s rise, the responsibility of the People's Public Security Force is very heavy but extremely glorious. More than ever, the People's Public Security Force must always be proud, promote its heroic tradition, remain united, join hands and be unanimous, together with the People's Army and the diplomatic sector as the core, to provide firm guarantee, a peaceful and stable environment for the entire Party, people and army to successfully realise the Party's strategic goals; focusing on the following key tasks:

First, in any circumstance, it is necessary to ensure the absolute, direct leadership of the Party in all aspects over the People's Public Security Force, constantly consolidate the nature of the working class, and the attachment to the people. The Party’s leadership is an immutable principle, an objective requirement, and a decisive factor in all victories in the cause of protecting security and order, and in the tasks of the Public Security Force; in any circumstance, it is essential to maintain and strengthen the absolute, comprehensive, and direct leadership of the Party in all aspects over the People's Public Security Force. Maintaining the revolutionary nature; steadfastly upholding Marxism-Leninism and Hồ Chí Minh's thought in building and organising the implementation of the functions and tasks of the Public Security Force; promoting the Party spirit, class spirit, and people's spirit of the People's Public Security Force in protecting security and order are key and decisive factors for the People's Public Security Force to fulfill the important tasks entrusted by the Party, the State, and the people. The entire public security force must always deeply imbue beloved Uncle Hồ's advice: "Our public security force is the public security force of the people, serving the people and relying on the people to work"; thoroughly grasp the viewpoint of "taking the people as the root", "respecting the people, staying close to the people, understanding the people, learning from the people and being responsible to the people”; well implement the motto "The people know, the people discuss, the people do, the people inspect, the people supervise, the people benefit", regularly maintain a close relationship with the people, share the hardships and difficulties of the people, be ready to sacrifice to save the people; care for, advise and promptly resolve the difficulties, problems, thoughts and legitimate aspirations of the people, truly become "the peaceful fulcrum of the people". It is also necessary to diversify forms and create conditions for the people to actively participate in the "all the people safeguard the Fatherland's security" movement, build and consolidate the "people's security position" within the people's security system, and link it with the all-people national defence system and the all-people national defence position, and build a solid "fortress" in the front line of protecting security and order.

Second, the People's Public Security Force must carry out at a high level the mission of protecting the Party, ensuring the successful implementation of the Party's policies; security and order must create the foundation for the success of development. Protecting the Party in the current revolutionary period is not only protecting the Party's leadership and ruling role, protecting the socialist regime, the Party's ideological foundation, viewpoints, policies and guidelines; territorial sovereignty, borders, sea and islands, handling crisis situations, national emergencies, and repelling risks; but also ensuring the implementation of the two centenary goals. In the immediate future, protecting the Party means ensuring the success of Party congresses at all levels in the lead up to the 14th National Party Congress, ensuring the victory of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. In addition, the People's Public Security Force continues to play a leading role in fighting "peaceful evolution" activities and the four dangers that our Party pointed out at the 7th National Party Congress.

Third, firmly upholding the pioneering, exemplary, and leading role in implementing the Party’s guidelines, firstly effectively carrying out the Politburo’s four newly issued strategic Resolutions: Resolution 57, Resolution 59, Resolution 66, and Resolution 68. The Public Security Force must thoroughly grasp and fully implement President Hồ Chí Minh’s teaching: “The Public Security Force must not lag behind industry, agriculture, commerce, or transport. It is best for the Public Security Force to take a step in advance,” taking the lead and actively accompanying and supporting the entire political system and the entire people in effectively implementing the Party’s policies. It must proactively grasp the situation, promptly detect and propose solutions to loopholes and shortcomings, and remove “bottlenecks” in mechanisms and policies; prevent and stop at an early stage any signs of deviation, profiteering, or “group interests”; and combat, deter, and neutralise activities involving collusion, interference, or sabotage of institutions, policies, and laws. It is necessary to focus on developing the security industry so that, together with the defence industry, it truly becomes a spearhead of the national industry, and effectively participates in and directly contributes to the country’s high-quality development process. The force needs to strongly carry out activities to build a data-driven economy; enhance its advisory and coordinating role in effectively implementing Project No 06, supporting the political system to handle administrative procedures, with an aim to soon achieve the goal of ensuring that all administrative procedures related to enterprises are conducted online in a smooth, seamless, transparent, and efficient manner; and ensure that 100 per cent of administrative procedures are implemented regardless of administrative boundaries within a provincial-level locality. It is also important to stay active in external relations and international integration in terms of security and order, firmly consolidate the security belt, and address complex security and order issues from afar; take the lead, pave the way, and create favourable conditions for international integration in other fields, with a focus on the economy, aiming for high-quality, fast, and sustainable development.

Fourth, the force needs to strengthen measures for firmly maintaining security and order. It should effectively follow the motto of “proactive security,” preventing and promptly addressing risks and factors that could cause instability early, from afar, and right at the grassroots level, while steering clear of passivity or surprise. It must effectively safeguard internal political security, economic security, cybersecurity, digital security, data security, connectivity security, social security, as well as security in strategic and key areas. Focus should be paid to taking measures for preventing and sustainably reducing crimes, and building communes free of drugs and crimes to work towards provinces free of drugs and crimes, thereby laying the foundation for building the models of socialist communes and socialist provinces. Efforts should continue to make changes in and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of state management over security and order, while consolidating an orderly, disciplined, safe, and healthy society, thus creating the best possible conditions for national development in the new era.

Fifth, attention should be paid to building a truly clean, strong, regular, elite, and modern People’s Public Security Force. The force must build grassroots Party organisations with strong combat capacity; regularly take care of political and ideological affairs; combat moral and lifestyle degradation; and proactively counter and thwart the plots to “depoliticise” the armed forces or separate the People’s Public Security Force from the Party's leadership. The exemplary role, pioneering spirit, and model conduct of officials and Party members, especially leaders, should be promoted, with the effective implementation of the motto “leaders set good examples, subordinates actively follow.” The studying and following of Uncle Ho’s Six Teachings should be turned into a cultural need and a regular and practical activity deeply embedded in the duties of every unit, every officer, and every soldier of the People’s Public Security Force. It is necessary to pay due attention to building a contingent of cadres and Party members who have firm political mettle, strong fighting will, offensive revolutionary spirit, and strict discipline; who think big, act bold, dare to take responsibility, dare to innovate, and dare to sacrifice for the common good; who always place the nation's interests and the people’s legitimate interests above all else; and who are devoted to serving the Fatherland and the people. The force also needs to build a contingent of leaders and commanders with outstanding capacity, high prestige, and the caliber to fulfil their tasks.

Proud of its glorious 80-year tradition, the Party, State, and people always have trust in and hope that under the leadership of the glorious Communist Party of Việt Nam, with the wholehearted trust, support, and assistance of the people, the People’s Public Security Force will uphold its revolutionary qualities and fine tradition, continue to take the lead as exemplary pioneers, and serve as the core nucleus in implementing the Party’s resolutions, directives, and conclusions, while excellently fulfilling all assigned tasks, writing on new brilliant chapters in history, and, together with the entire Party, people, and armed forces, successfully realising the strategic policies, the teachings of great President Hồ Chí Minh, and the aspirations of the entire nation: “Our whole Party and people unite and strive to build a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic, and prosperous Việt Nam, making a worthy contribution to the world revolutionary cause.” — VNA/VNS