Tuyên Quang should promote revolutionary heroism in national building, protection: Top legislator

TUYÊN QUANG — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on August 16 urged the northern province of Tuyên Quang, where the Tân Trào Congress of People’s Representatives – the precursor of the NA of Việt Nam – took place exactly on this day 80 years ago, to promote revolutionary heroism in the present process of national construction and defence.

Attending the programme Trở về nguồn – Hướng tới tương lai (Return to the Roots – Look towards the Future) organised by the NA Standing Committee in the province, NA Chairman Mẫn affirmed that Tuyên Quang is a land rich in revolutionary, cultural, and historical traditions, holding a strategically important position for the nation.

The province bears the profound imprint of the revolutionary activities of late President Hồ Chí Minh, the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, as well as central ministries and agencies during the resistance war.

The NA Chairman stated that he will always pay attention to and coordinate with the province in restoring and preserving the NA Standing Committee Relic Site, so that the site will remain a symbolic place for promoting and educating about the traditions of the legislature.

Emphasising that the NA will continue to innovate its approach to law-making, and a forum on law-making will soon be held, the top legislator requested Tuyên Quang to effectively implement the laws and resolutions adopted by the NA.

Speaking at the event, former Vice State President Trương Mỹ Hoa expressed her delight to see “a National Assembly that is intelligent, full of trust and responsibility, dedicated to the people, and a reliable support for them.”

Hoa hoped that the legislative body would continue to strongly promote solidarity, thereby contributing to Việt Nam’s development in the era of the nation’s rise.

At the programme, the NA Chairman presented 15 computer sets to Tôn Đức Thắng, Tân Trào, and Kim Quan Primary Schools in Tân Trào Commune, along with a haematology analyser for Tân Trào General Clinic.

On this occasion, he also presented a gift to Hoàng Ngọc, the last living witness who participated in the National Salvation Children’s Team, in celebration of the Tân Trào Congress of People’s Representatives.

Earlier the same day, NA Chairman Mẫn, together with other delegates, visited a thematic exhibition “From the National Congress in Tân Trào to Today’s National Assembly,” organised by the NA Office in coordination with the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs.

With nearly 400 photos and documents, the exhibition presents four sections: The National Congress in Tân Trào and the birth of the National Assembly of Việt Nam; Highlights of the National Assembly’s activities from 1946 to the present; Party and State leaders with Tân Trào; and Tân Trào today. — VNA/VNS