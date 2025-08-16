PM chairs national online conference on social housing development

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a national online conference on Saturday to review the implementation of social housing development targets in the first seven months of 2025 and deploy tasks for the remaining months to achieve the goal of building 100,000 social housing apartments this year; as well as implementing social housing development targets in the following years.

The conference was held in person at the Government Headquarters and connected with all 34 provinces and cities. It also saw the attendance of Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, ministers, leaders of ministries, sectors, and central agencies as well as the provinces and cities.

Opening the conference, PM Chính said that throughout the process of rapid and sustainable national development, the Party and State have determined not to sacrifice social progress, social security, and the environment for mere growth. That viewpoint is being implemented very well by the Party, the State, authorities at all levels, sectors, and localities, aiming to prevent anyone from going hungry and lacking clothes, housing, medical treatment and a place to study and has been proven, especially during epidemics, natural disasters and calamities, he stressed.

In particular, ensuring that every people has a place to live and settle down is a big issue. Along with the investment of the State, and the helping hand of the whole society, the country has completed the building of houses for people with meritorious services to the revolution and are effectively eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide, completing the programme five years earlier than the original target, the PM noted.

This is also a programme with profound humanistic significance, not only a responsibility and obligation, but also a command from the heart, the love for the nation, and the gratitude for compatriots, and the spirit of great national unity, he said.

The PM has approved the investment project to build at least 1 million social housing apartments for low-income people and industrial park workers in the period of 2021 - 2030 and recently added cadres, civil servants, and public employees with housing difficulties to the list of beneficiaries. Of the total number, 100,000 apartments must be built in 2025.

Emphasising the profound significance of social housing development, the government leader said that investment in social housing is investment for development, and social housing development contributes to socio-economic growth and brings a warm home to every person in difficulties.

He said that in Decision No. 444/QD-TTg dated February 27, 2025, the PM assigned localities to complete 995,445 apartments in the 2025 - 2030 period, of which 100,275 apartments will be built in 2025.

To date, the Government has issued two resolutions, 12 directives, decisions and official dispatches, and organised two conferences to promote the development of social housing. It also submitted to the National Assembly for promulgation a resolution to remove difficulties and institutional bottlenecks in the development of social housing, and at the same time issued a resolution of the Government detailing the implementation of the NA’s resolution.

According to the PM, the whole country has so far had 692 social housing projects with a total of 633,559 apartments. Of these, 146 projects were completed, with 103,717 apartments; 144 projects have started construction and are being implemented with a scale of 127,261 apartments; and 402 projects have been approved for investment policy, with a scale of 402,581 apartments. Thus, the number of completed, started, and approved investment projects by 2025 reached 59.6 per cent of the set target, which is to invest in the construction of about 1,062,200 social housing apartments by 2030.

Considering that the initial results are encouraging, there is still much work to be done to complete the project's goals, including completing the construction of 100,000 social housing apartments by 2025, he requested delegates attending the conference to frankly and seriously discuss and evaluate the situation, achievements, difficulties, limitations, and lessons learned, especially in terms of perfecting institutions, implementation methods, mobilising the participation of the entire political system, mobilising resources, and the participation of the whole society in the construction of social housing.

Sharing the model of social housing in the An Văn Dương new urban area in Huế City, PM Chinh noted that the construction of social housing must be diversified in segments and forms of purchase and hire-purchase. Social housing must ensure essential infrastructure for transport, electricity, telecommunications, water supply and drainage, environmental sanitation, cultural infrastructure, healthcare and education, he added. VNS